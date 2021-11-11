Supporters of Yemen’s Houthi terrorist group desecrate a representation of an American flag during a demonstration outside the shuttered U.S. Embassy in Sanaa, Yemen, in January. On Wednesday, Houthi terrorists stormed the embassy compound, which has been closed since 2015, and took Yemeni employees hostage. (Hani Mohammed / AP) President Joe Biden’s appeasement is getting its usual payback. An Iranian-backed militant group the Biden administration removed from a designated list of foreign terrorist organizations right after assuming power has stormed the shuttered U.S. Embassy in Yemen, making hostages of Yemenis who worked at the facility, The Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday. And making fools, once again, of the Biden administration and its foreign policy. BREAKING: Iran-Backed Militants Storm US Embassy in Yemen, Seize Hostages and Equipment — State Dept tells me it is ‘concerned about the breach of the compound,’ demands release of hostages & equipment https://t.co/vA8sQc35mt — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) November 11, 2021 According to the Free Beacon, the Houthi rebels, who’ve been fighting a proxy war on Iran’s behalf against the government on the tip of the Arabian Peninsula, took over the compound in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Wednesday, leaving it to Biden’s beleaguered State Department to […]

Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com

