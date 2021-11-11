Winston Churchill once said, “When you’re going through hell, keep going.” That seems to be the mindset of all the pawns of Big Pharma in Belgium where they’re experiencing a tremendous surge in Covid-19 breakthrough cases that is causing the worst strain on hospitals since before the pandemic. Instead of questioning the efficacy of the Covid vaccines, they’re all singing the newly written chorus that if we want to return to normal someday, we better get used to getting booster jabs on a regular basis.

This narrative is already common in places like the United Kingdom and Israel where extremely high vaccination levels have not done a thing to slow the spread of the disease. It’s now materializing in the United States where the most vaccinated areas are experiencing Covid hospitalization surges of their own. One would think that with the mountains of data supporting the notion that the vaccinated are spreading the disease faster than the unvaccinated, somebody would acknowledge it.

Unfortunately, doing so would make for a public disgrace for anyone who has pushed the vaccines, and that’s the vast majority of people in government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, the healthcare industry, and anyone else under the thumb of Big Pharma’s money-making agenda. Getting people to admit they were wrong is difficult, especially when their credibility determines their future employment in the industries involved.

The article below by Mac Slavo is brief but eye-opening. I don’t agree with Mac on everything, but as a free speech platform we do not sensor the perspectives of writers who are attempting to spread the truth. If publishing here required my 100% endorsement, I’d be the only writer and nobody wants that. It’s important to analyze the booster narrative forming in Belgium because it is a glimpse into our future. Anthony Fauci et al are already promoting the boosters. When it becomes more clear the “fully vaccinated” are not being protected, their solution will be identical to what we’re seeing from the foolish leaders in Belgium.

Covid Surge in Belgium: ‘They Are All Vaccinated’

Antwerp hospitals in Belgium are beginning to get concerned. With a high fully vaccinated rate, they are getting overwhelmed with patients testing positive for COVID-19, and “they are all vaccinated.”

But sadly, many are not blaming the “vaccines” for these hospitalizations. They say the rise in patients can only be good because they are losing strength. “The alarm bells are going off. The concern is very great due to the strong increase in patients”, Jan Flament, CEO of Hospital Geel said. “Thanks to the vaccine, the corridors are not full of corona patients, but the vaccines seem to be losing strength. A third vaccine makes perfect sense,” said Flament according to World Today News.

This statement is in bold contrast to that of Kristiaan Deckers, the medical director of the Antwerp GZA. “The profile of our intensive patients?”, says Deckers. “They are now all vaccinated with breakthrough infections. Relatively young people aged 55 to 60, quite a few with immune problems. But we also see several seriously ill younger people, aged 30 to 35. So the question is whether the vaccines still work as well.”

Immune problems? Like recent government data has shown when actually looked at and scrutinized?

More than 8.57 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 86% of the adult population in Belgium, and 74% of the total population. Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. As of Tuesday, almost 636,000 people had received such a dose. –Brussels Times

Nothing to see here. Fauci says to get your third and fourth COVID shots too. Fortunately, people are beginning to see through this massive hoax scamdemic. It doesn’t look like the shots are helping, yet the narrative remains “get the shot so you don’t get sick with the cold.” And it even looks like now, if you do get the shot, then get a cold, it is much worse than those who have refused to be injected.

This is in stark contrast to when the scamdemic was first announced and at the height of a “raging” plandemic, hospitals were empty.

Of course, this is just all a massive coincidence, right? Nothing to see here. The major cracks in this power structure are starting to show. People are starting to figure this out. But we know, power will not be given up, they will fight to keep us under their control. Stay vigilant and prepared. Do not let your guard down.

