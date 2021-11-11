The New York Times is about to get in big trouble, and their only recourse may be to out whoever at the FBI allowed them to get into trouble. That’s the takeaway from the series of events surrounding raids on Project Veritas.

According to Human Events co-publisher Will Chamberlain, a clear breach of attorney-client privilege was perpetrated by the FBI. When the NY Times reported on it with details, they breached privilege as well. What makes it all even more insidious is that the NY Times is currently involved in a lawsuit from Project Veritas, making this all seem like a Deep State sting operation to cover up for their mainstream media cronies:

The FBI raided Project Veritas on a pretext and is now leaking their privileged communications to the New York Times This is a scandal.

These are classic privileged communications. PV asked for a legal opinion on potential journalistic activities, that opinion is a privileged communication No idea what @adamgoldmanNYT was thinking here, he should be subpoenaed tomorrow and forced to reveal his criminal source.

I didn’t even think about the fact that PV is currently in litigation with the New York Times. Makes it all the more appalling that the NYT would be publishing Veritas’ privileged communications.

The FBI raided Project Veritas on a pretext and is now leaking their privileged communications to the New York Times This is a scandal pic.twitter.com/gll5PG4ShW — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 12, 2021

I didn’t even think about the fact that PV is currently in litigation with the New York Times Makes it all the more appalling that the NYT would be publishing Veritas’ privileged communications — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 12, 2021

The premise for the raids on current and former Project Veritas employees as well as co-founder James O’Keefe was the Ashley Biden diary. The creepy details about her relationship with her father drew much fodder since the raid as conservative media outlets homed in on the Democrat’s family issues. But with these latest developments, early theories that it was all a smokescreen to gather different information from Project Veritas seem more plausible.

Earlier today, a federal judge blocked the FBI from accessing more data from O’Keefe’s phone, but at least some if not all of the damage had already been done. The memos in question from Project Veritas attorneys were likely extracted from O’Keefe’s mobile device.

According to political commentator Mike Cernovich, the same judge may take exception to the leak to the New York Times:

Something tells me that the Federal judge who ordered the FBI to stop removing files from Project Veritas devices is going to have some questions as to how attorney-client privileged communications were removed from those devices and sent to the NYT.

Something tells me that the Federal judge who ordered the FBI to stop removing files from Project Veritas devices is going to have some questions as to how attorney-client privileged communications were removed from those devices and sent to the NYT. https://t.co/RWIr9NCzVB pic.twitter.com/NZhwO8nPhN — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 12, 2021

Show host Todd Starnes highlighted the real takeaway from these events:

So the FBI is colluding with the NYT to take down Project Veritas. This is the Deep State President Trump was talking about.

So the FBI is colluding with the NYT to take down Project Veritas. This is the Deep State President Trump was talking about. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 12, 2021

It was clearly corrupt for the FBI to engage in a 1st Amendment attack on the investigative journalists at Project Veritas. Now, we see that there was a lot more at stake than a diary embarrassing a president. How deep does this conspiracy go?

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker