New York City’s Black Lives Matter chapter threatened “riots” and “bloodshed” in the streets if Mayor-elect Eric Adams reinstated the police department’s anti-crime units which were disbanded at the height of 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests and riots. Progressives were furious when Adams said he would reinstate the units during his campaign. Hawk Newsome, co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, said after a meeting with Adams in Brooklyn Borough Hall Wednesday, “If he thinks that they’re going to go back to the old ways of policing, then we are going to take to the streets again. There will be riots, there will be fire and there will be bloodshed because we believe in defending our people.” Newsome told The Daily News , “So, there is no way that he is going to let some Gestapo come in here and harm our people. We pray for peace but … prepare for the worst.” Chivona Newsome, a BLM co-founder and sister of Hawk Newsome added, “We will shut the city down. We will shut down City Hall, and we will give him hell and make it a nightmare.” During the meeting, which was livestreamed on Instagram by an attendee , Adams and […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn