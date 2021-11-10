San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will officially face a recall election next June, the city’s Department of Elections confirmed on Tuesday. Elections officials on Tuesday certified the petition to remove the district attorney, announcing plans to hold the recall election on June 7, 2022 – the same date as the statewide primary election. Recall organizers submitted over 83,000 signatures in support of the recall, which was about 32,000 more than required, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . Thus far, recall proponents have raised about $1.6 million, while supporters of the district attorney have raised about $650,000, KTVU reported. Boudin, a former public defender, has faced a tough tenure since being elected in Nov. 2019. Since taking office in January 2020, Boudin has been accused of having policies that are too relaxed, which detractors say have led to an uptick in property crime in the city, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . In addition, the district attorney has been accused of alleged mismanagement in his office. According to ABC7 , two former prosecutors with the district attorney’s office, Assistant District Attorney Brooke Jenkins and former prosecutor Don du Bain, have joined the recall effort.

Read the whole story at justthenews.com

