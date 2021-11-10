Comrades, Emerald Robinson is a journalist who works for Newsmax as a White House corespondent. However, Emerald Robinson is also a free thinker who challenges communal orthodoxy and rebels against groupthink. In short, Mrs. Robinson is a subversive voice who refused to correct her thoughts and become a stenographer for the regime. As a result of her failure to comply with the correct thinking necessary for good citizenship, her employer, Newsmax, has suspended her tenure. Apparently Mrs. Robinson did some research into the COVID-19 vaccination ingredients and posted her results in a substack article { SEE HERE }. The Ministry of COVID Compliance was not happy with Mrs. Robinson and requested she attend further re-education { SEE HERE }. The compliance division of Thought, Wellness, Information, Transitional Training and Enhanced Re-education (aka ‘TWITTER’), attempted to control the public broadcast of wrongthink and suspended her account. Unfortunately, dissident Robinson remained non-compliant and initial re-education efforts failed to produce the intended results { SEE HERE }. The monitors within the Thought, Wellness, Information, Transitional Training and Enhanced Re-education platform were forced to make the subversive suspension permanent, thereby ensuring the wrongful expressions did not create collateral damage or extend the transmission of unapproved vaccine […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

