Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is potentially facing 50 years in prison for killing a young woman and her dog in a brutal drunk driving crash, but all the sports media seems to be able to talk about is still Aaron Rodgers’ personal medical decisions. Last week, the 22-year-old Ruggs allegedly got drunk and drove his car recklessly , violently smashing into the back of a Toyota carrying 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her golden retriever. Ruggs’ Corvette reportedly reached 156 miles per hour before striking the other car in a crash so brutal it started a fire that killed the young woman and dog inside. One judge said he’d never seen a case with someone accused of driving so fast. Prosecutors said Ruggs’ bloodwork revealed a blood alcohol content of .161, more than double the legal limit of .08. On Wednesday, those prosecutors levied five charges against Ruggs, who was dropped last week by the Raiders, including four felonies and a misdemeanor. If he’s convicted on all counts, prosecutors say he could spend more than 50 years behind bars. A quick search reveals a number of aggregated news stories from corporate media outlining the charges, but the sports media and […]

