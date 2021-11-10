Glenn Beck posed an interesting question last Monday: Is the anti-liberty left stupid or evil? While we usually avoid such language, we should point out that those incapable of readily absorbing new ideas also tend to be associated with insanity. Both maladies are attributable to the fact that there are certain immutable laws of nature, proven by centuries of real progress in the cause of freedom that certain political groups either refuse to learn or understand, i.e. ‘progressives’.

The old saying is that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result, such as trying the already failed ideas of socialism. In both cases, we have a situation in which some refuse to learn the dire mistakes of history.

Please make note that we are dividing the authoritarian fascist far-left side of the political spectrum into two distinct groups. Most are the rank and file that have been promised all kinds of freebies: Free healthcare, free college, free food, free housing, free childcare, etc, etc. All paid for with other people’s money. They don’t know that the rank and file of other socialist nations were also promised the same cornucopia of free goodies that have never materialized. They also didn’t know that they were being scammed until it was too late.

These people are known by various derogatory terms because factual reality was staring them in the face. Primarily, it is mathematically impossible to provide all of the free stuff. It never works no matter what it is called. Perhaps the far-left rank and file of the past could be excused to a certain degree since ‘scientific socialism’ or ‘Nazism’ or ‘Fascism’ or whatever was new. However, it’s all been tried before, never mind the lies, so they have no excuse.

Rank and file authoritarians tend to also project their lack of knowledge in a very repetitive way. Use any of their worship words such as socialism, fascism, etc. and they will inevitably respond that you need to define those words. What is interesting is that they are showing their ignorance of the true nature of their base ideology and projecting it on others. We are well apprised of the horrors of the myriad terms of the anti-liberty left’s socialist national agenda. We of the pro-freedom right know all about socialism, which is why we oppose it. Anti-liberty leftists in the rank and file have the absurd idea that we don’t know about their wondrous ideology, that somehow if we did, we would jump on board.

Contrast rank and file far-leftists with their small leadership cadre of the authoritarian socialist elite. As we have stated before, the definition that fits what takes place rather than a fanciful theoretical as an ad hoc description meant to absolve failure is as follows:

Socialism isn’t about free choice, it’s about concentrating power into the hands of government elites—ultimately through force. Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of government elites to achieve the following purposes: central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth.

The collectivist oligarchs of the authoritarian socialist elite are fully apprised of what they are doing. They are attaining power through deception and the greed of their followers in the anti-liberty left. They know their base ideology doesn’t work and they don’t care. Like the storied collectivist oligarchs in Orwell’s seminal work 1984, they only care about power and nothing else. That is what makes them evil.

To answer the question, the rank and file are falling for one of history’s greatest scams. They are being told to support the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far-left because they will get all kinds of freebies paid for with other people’s money. Even worse, they are being told what has to be the ultimate in lies of the anti-liberty left, that eventually the state will ‘wither away’ and they will have a perfect nation of anarcho-communism. Somehow, a centralized authoritarian government that wields extraordinary tyrannical powers, that controls every aspect of life will magically vanish.

Redistributing property and suppressing liberty and basic civil rights is suddenly going to give up all that power, control, and just disappear in a puff of smoke, leaving a perfectly functioning society where goods and services are equitably distributed without anyone in charge. Anyone believing that big load of BS fits that first descriptor. But we can further the case by simply looking at the fact there are certain immutable facets of wisdom that some refuse to learn and it speaks volumes about who they are.

Rudyard Kipling’s poem ‘The Gods of the Copybook Headings’ gives us a warning from the ‘progressive era’ on why it’s vitally important to learn basic rules of reality that ‘Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn’, that we forget at our peril. For the uninitiated, the term ‘copybook headings’ referred to short maxims that used to be regularly copied by schoolchildren for penmanship practice, but that would also convey immutable snippets of wisdom. The problem is that some arrogantly think they can ‘re-imagine’ society as something different, forgetting basic common sense.

When the Cambrian measures were forming, They promised perpetual peace.

They swore, if we gave them our weapons, that the wars of the tribes would cease.

But when we disarmed They sold us and delivered us bound to our foe,

And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said: “Stick to the Devil you know.”

That should sound familiar to every victim of a socialist slave society that promised security if everyone turned in his or her weapons and opted for safety rather than civil rights. Each time, the victims end up with neither civil rights nor security. Later stanzas show that everything old is new again, from buying votes with other people’s money to the whole scam collapsing in on itself.

In the Carboniferous Epoch we were promised abundance for all,

By robbing selected Peter to pay for collective Paul;

But, though we had plenty of money, there was nothing our money could buy,

And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said: “If you don’t work you die.” Then the Gods of the Market tumbled, and their smooth-tongued wizards withdrew

And the hearts of the meanest were humbled and began to believe it was true

That All is not Gold that Glitters, and Two and Two make Four

And the Gods of the Copybook Headings limped up to explain it once more. As it will be in the future, it was at the birth of Man

There are only four things certain since Social Progress began.

That the Dog returns to his Vomit and the Sow returns to her Mire,

And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire; And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins

When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,

As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,

The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!

Note that we are still making a distinction between the rank and file who consider themselves to be on the left side of the political spectrum and the authoritarian socialist elite. The former goes along because they think they might get some fantastic pay-outs in other people’s money in the long run. They won’t, but they don’t know that, yet. They’ve been sold a bill of goods where they think that it will be a Utopia with:

All thinges beinge there common, everye man hath aboundaunce of everye thinge.

As expressed by Sir Thomas More in 1516 in the first Book of Utopia and then copied 300 years later by Karl Marx in his ‘Manifesto’:

From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs.

The rank and file of the anti-liberty left have been told the perennial lie that ‘socialism has never really been tried before’. Along with the lies that national socialist workers’ party Germany, the USSR, Red China, Cuba, Venezuela and the lot aren’t or weren’t really socialist.

Meanwhile, the authoritarian elite of the anti-liberty left use their control and influence to grab even more power and enrich themselves in the process. Oddly enough, the rank and file hardly ever take notice until it’s too late to do anything about it. By that time, the restrictions on liberty that they heralded as a useful weapon against the pro-freedom right will be turned on them.

They also don’t seem to notice that the people who supposedly ‘care for the downtrodden’ spend a lot of time using the government to enhance their fortunes. Anti-liberty leftists love to project what they are engaged in the most, namely fascist authoritarianism. Rich authoritarian leftists will gladly accept new regulations, especially if they write them and it will put their smaller competitors out of business.

Consider that many have noted that Democrats are the party of the wealthy and that the top influences of the party of projection are at the top tier of wealth in the nation. They never voluntarily take some of their wealth and redistribute it to the downtrodden. They always expect plaudits in advocating other people’s money be taken – at gunpoint – to be handed out to buy votes. They will advocate certain causes, but only those that help them behind the scenes.

It’s easy to see that the rank and file authoritarians aren’t the quickest on the uptake since they fall for scams that have been repeated for centuries. Swindles quickly fall apart under the basics of logical scrutiny, such as asking what happens when too many people decide they don’t want to work and simply want to be on the receiving end of all the largess. It can also be seen that the small cadre of rich authoritarian elite are verging into evil in the way they exploit the system for their own gain. In this way, both options are correct, and that’s the bad news.

The good news is that perhaps we of the pro-freedom right should consider this as a ‘teachable moment’ for at least some of the rank and file of the other side. Perhaps not the socialist, dyed-in-the-wool reds, or those of the COVID cult, but more of the moderate middle, asking them why certain rich people advocate socialism, as well as why certain socialists become rich? Because those two issues are counter intuitive to the overall narrative of collectivist thought.

They may deflect and make the spurious claim that said rich people aren’t socialists, but that doesn’t stand up to the evidence at hand. There are rich socialists, and this begs the question as to why. The answer is simple: socialism is nothing but a big government scam to transfer – redistribute – wealth from the unconnected to the connected. From the producers to the governmental elite, relying on the populism of the mob to lend an air of legitimacy.

Once we’ve broken through the BS that yes, rich people can and are socialists because that makes them rich, we can work on teaching the rank and file leftists that they are being used by the latter as political cannon fodder. They will need to realize that like their leftist brethren of the past, the fantastic promises of Utopia are never going to be fulfilled. Better yet, they only have to look at what their ‘leaders’ are doing now in that they don’t care about the suffering they are causing the people they supposedly care about. Consider the last portion of Tucker Carlson’s opening commentary on the November 9, 2021 edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” :

The problem with thinking like this, there are many problems, but the core problem is that you tend to ignore the suffering of the people who still live in your country, pre utopia. You don’t care about them and they know you don’t care about them. That dynamic is a huge problem. It makes societies, particularly supposedly democratic societies, very volatile. Wise leaders understand this, so they are very careful to pretend that they care. But not childish ideologues, childish ideologues, just laugh in the face of your suffering. Here’s Jennifer Granholm, for example, our new energy secretary snickering about rising gas prices.

HOST: What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America? Granholm: *Laughs* That is hilarious, that I would have the magic wand on this?

Doing something to save middle class Americans from rising energy prices, quote “that is hilarious” says the energy secretary. You can just imagine Louis XVI talking like this right before the French Revolution. It does make you wonder how long this can continue.

It’s time to teach the rank and file that the laughing authoritarian socialist elite actually doesn’t care who has to pay more at the pump, or pay more at the grocery store, or even starve or freeze this winter because ‘Brandon’ and his merry band of Bolsheviks needs this to happen so they can collapse the system. The problem is that if those people are going to royally screw things up, why would anyone in their right mind want to have them ‘build back better’ when they caused it in the first place?

Image by Mik via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

