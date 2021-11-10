Ingo Rademacher has played Jasper “Jax” Jacks on the long-running soap “General Hospital” for the past 25 years, since 1996. But apparently, loyalty means nothing when it comes to the powers that be that run the show. Rademacher has refused to comply with the show’s vaccine mandate. Indeed, not only that, but he’s spoken out actively against the mandates, advocating for “medical freedom” and hashtagging an Instagram post with “#nomandates” and “#coersion is not consent” He also wrote in an Instagram Story, per Deadline: “If we don’t send a strong message to the Biden Administration to reverse course immediately where do you think this ends guys? With Booster No. 25? Nope. Vaccine passports and more segregation is on its way right now. Wakey Wakey.” Leftists started a campaign against him because of his anti-mandate stance calling on the show to fire him with the hashtag #FireIngo. He spoke out against them for that action, saying that he would never try to do that to other people because they had a difference of opinion, but the folks on the left believe it’s their way or the highway. If you stand up, they will try to run you […]

