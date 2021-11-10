Ivermectin works against Covid-19. Study after study demonstrates that treatment regimens such as the MATH+ Protocol can reduce the mortality rate of patients dying from the disease. It has also been shown to be extremely effective as an early treatment, and some say it’s effective as a prophylactic.

Dr. Paul Marik has prescribed such protocols for his patients since the early days of the pandemic, but his hospital has been prohibiting Ivermectin and other FDA-approved drugs from being used. As a result, the mortality rate for Covid-19 has gone up, but the hospital continues to play the political game of panning the life-saving drug even as lives are being lost.

Dr. Marik has filed a lawsuit against the hospital system for which he works, Sentara Healthcare, to force them to allow doctors to prescribe whatever treatments they deem appropriate, particularly for terminally ill patients. This lawsuit will likely have nationwide implications as many hospitals and medical facilities have imposed similar restrictions on their doctors that Sentara Norfolk General Hospital has.

As Director of the ICU, Dr. Marik has extraordinary visibility on how patients dying from Covid-19 react to various protocols. He is a not a “fringe” physician or an “anti-vaxxer.” He simply wants to offer his patients the best possible treatment and the science points to the various Ivermectin protocols as giving them the highest probability of survival.

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in two of the three “vaccines” offered in the United States, Tweeted his support for Dr. Marik’s quest.

Another hospital hunting physicians who try to save their patients by administering lifesaving therapy. All we need is court allowance of legal discovery, and then this whole house of cards will fall. — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) November 10, 2021

As Dr. Malone noted, hospitals and medical licensing boards have been actively hunting down doctors who are not perfectly aligned with the prescribed mainstream narrative. They are preventing medical professionals from speaking out against vaccines or in favor of Ivermectin despite the fact that there is an abundance of scientific studies backing both perspectives.

Dr. Marik will speak about the lawsuit with Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance on Wednesday night via Zoom:

“This case is about doctors, having the ability to honor their Hippocratic Oath, to follow evidence-based medicine, and to treat our patients the best we know how.” Dr. Paul Marik will discuss his lawsuit against Sentara Health System tonight at 7PM ET. https://t.co/zttoixl7sw pic.twitter.com/5Wa1upUX3L — FLCCC—Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (@Covid19Critical) November 10, 2021

We wholeheartedly support Dr. Marik’s lawsuit. If it is successful, it could set the precedent for doctors around the country to be able to do what is necessary to save lives instead of playing the Big-Pharma-endorsed game of healthcare politics.

Here’s the lawsuit:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Paul Marik, MD, one of the most highly published critical care physicians in the world and the Director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, was recently told by Sentara Healthcare that he could no longer administer a range of highly effective COVID-19 treatments to critically ill patients—the same treatments he has successfully used to reduce COVID deaths in the ICU by as much as 50%. The result of the prohibition has been a sharp increase in patient mortality. Because Dr. Marik can no longer stand by while patients needlessly die without proper treatment, he has filed a lawsuit to allow him and his colleagues to administer the combination of FDA-approved drugs and other therapies that has saved thousands of critically ill COVID 19 patients in the last 18 months.

The Complaint filed today in the Circuit Court for the City of Norfolk, Virginia states that Sentara Healthcare is “preventing terminally ill COVID patients from exercising their right to choose and to receive safe, potentially life-saving treatment determined to be appropriate for them by their attending physician.” Under Virginia law, every patient has the right to receive treatment deemed appropriate for them by their attending physician, and terminally ill patients have the right to try investigational medicines that their treating physician recommends. Through its arbitrary prohibition of the COVID-19 treatment protocol developed by Dr. Marik and his colleagues, Sentara is violating the law and unjustly depriving critically ill patients of lifesaving treatment.

“This case is about doctors, having the ability to honor their Hippocratic Oath, to follow evidence-based medicine, and to treat our patients the best we know how. Corporations and faceless bureaucrats should not be allowed to interfere with doctor-patient decisions, especially when it can result in harm or death.” according to Paul Marik, MD, chief, Division of Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine, Eastern Virginia Medical School, who practices in the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. “I refuse to watch another patient die from COVID-19 knowing that I was not allowed to give them proven treatments that could have saved their life.”

According to an accompanying declaration from a renowned critical care specialist recently recognized by the United Nations for his life-saving work, Joseph Varon, MD, the COVID-19 treatment protocol developed by Dr. Marik and his colleagues, called the “MATH+ Protocol,” has achieved at least a 50% reduction in deaths from the virus in the hospitals where he serves as

Chief of Staff.

“The Sentara Healthcare System’s prohibition of the MATH+ protocol is a threat to every doctor and every patient in the U.S.,” said Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC). “We know the protocol is effective. Patients who could have been saved by MATH+ are dying because of the hospital’s baseless restriction. We will continue to see more deaths that could have been prevented until the court takes action and orders the hospital to reverse course.”

The MATH+ protocol has been used all over the world to effectively treat patients with COVID19. It is generally well-tolerated with no reports of adverse medical events. In its September 27 memo to employees, Sentara Healthcare System tried to justify prohibiting many of medications in the MATH+ protocol by claiming it “is not supported in peer-reviewed, published RCTs,” (Randomized Controlled Trials). However, this claim is demonstrably false. Peer-reviewed published RCTs do support the use many of the medications Sentara has prohibited, including fluvoxamine and ivermectin.

“The FLCCC stands behind Paul 100%,” said Dr. Kory. “We take an oath as doctors to do no harm. I can’t think of a way of doing more harm to a patient than to not administer a treatment that you know can help them. No doctor should be forced to watch their patient die knowing that more could have been done to save them and that is exactly what Sentara is doing.”

About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol – introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic. For more information: https://covid19criticalcare.com/

