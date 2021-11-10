Sorry Hillary Clinton, but Kamala Harris is the official “Queen of Cringe”. As horrible as Hillary was, Kamala seems to make basic human interaction even more cringeworthy.

That leads us to today, when Harris spoke with scientists at the Pasteur Institute in Paris in a cringe fake “french” accent.

“We campaign with the plan … the plan,” Harris said with a strange accent.

“The environment is such that we are expected to defend the plan,” Harris said. “Even when the first time we roll it out, there may be some glitches, and it’s time to reevaluate and then do it again,” she added.

Watch the cringe below: Here is some reaction from Twitter: Is…is she actually trying to use a French accent? https://t.co/gVVbXlwQs0 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) November 10, 2021 Kamala “Cringe” Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they’re toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021 This lady is so embarrassing. ��‍♂️��‍♂️ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 10, 2021 No wonder they try to keep her off camera and scripted #impeachkamala https://t.co/M7nqVJUvX3 — Batman (@davefla99) November 10, 2021 This woman does nothing but […]