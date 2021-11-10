The American Medical Association has gone woke. / PHOTO: Associated Press The American Medical Association released material late last month that promotes Critical Race Theory and attacks capitalism. The 55-page health equity guide, published on Oct. 28, says physicians must focus on the collective political circumstances of minorities when treating patients in order to eliminate “health inequities.” It is not enough to just “focus only on individuals, their behavior or their biology,” the guide says. “Given the deep divides that exist between groups in the United States, understanding and empathy can be extremely challenging for many because of an inability to really ‘walk a mile in another’s shoes’ in a racialized sense,” a preface to the American Medical Association guide reads, according to Fox News . “Collectively,” the guide continues, “we have an opportunity and obligation to overcome these fissures and create spaces for understanding and healing.” The preface to the document adds: “The AMA also acknowledges the extraction of brilliance, energy and life for labor forced upon millions of people of African descent for more than 400 years.” The guide also encourages medical professionals to “expose the political roots underlying apparently ‘natural’ economic arrangements, such as property rights , market conditions, gentrification, oligopolies, […]

