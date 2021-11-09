Live by the serious crisis, die by the serious crisis. While the COVID crisis brought the anti-liberty left a grand opportunity to exploit fear and make drastic changes in our society, it also gave parents a glimpse into how their children were being indoctrinated. That lead to protests at school boards. Meanwhile, resistance started coalescing around the Biden regime’s verging into full fascism with its virus spreader and vaccine mandates.

It was around this time that we started listing out the reasons for optimism. The strange thing is that the past month has seen an incredible turnaround in the situation, culminating in the electoral victories of November 2nd. First, it was the palpable tipping point of people taking great offence at being branded ‘domestic terrorists’ simply because they objected to the racially divisive indoctrination being subjected to their children. This spilled over into the Virginia governor’s race and the unforced errors on the part of the authoritarian left. As the weeks went by, more people began standing up against that and the draconian vaccine mandates.

It is important to understand that all of these are in essence a work in progress and we have more to add to the list. Others have had similar ideas and we’re presenting this video since it’s Glenn Beck’s look at the subject. This speaks to who we are in the freedom community, contrasted with the authoritarianism of the anti-liberty left. Oddly enough, it seems that they haven’t learned anything from the drubbing they received in the election, opting to double down in some cases. This could be a very bad sign in that they don’t believe that they have to answer to the people, that they don’t need the consent of the governed. The next few months will be crucial as to where we go as a nation, it will be up to the authoritarian left as to whether it remains as it was. We will adjust our strategy accordingly.

These are the original reasons*

We are on the side of freedom, the anti-liberty left is on the side of authoritarianism. We have timeless advantages, the anti-liberty left has short-term tactics and tricks. While we can be honest, the anti-liberty left has to lie to survive. We believe in civil liberties and they don’t. We love the country, the anti-liberty left hates it. We believe in individual rights, the anti-liberty left believes in collective rights. Economic liberty has always worked, the societal slavery of socialism has never worked. We’re the productive in society, anti-liberty leftists are the parasites of society. The Pro-Freedom right outnumbers the anti-liberty left. The authoritarians of the anti-liberty left are forced to use cancel culture to magnify their numbers. We have to be optimistic because they cannot win – we have no other choice. While we work to stay sane, anti-liberty leftists are losing the plot. We can be brutally honest about history, Anti-liberty Leftists have to try to rewrite history in real-time. The authoritarians of the anti-liberty left are the true party of the rich and the governmental elite. The pro-freedom right is winning the argument over the common sense civil right of self-defence. The anti-liberty left has to cheat in elections in order to win. George Orwell was wrong in one glaring aspect. We’re out to save the country, they’re out to destroy it. We can be happy warriors, they have to be Hitler in drag. Good always wins against evil.

*Listed out by request -A.S.

