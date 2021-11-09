Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is used to getting blocked on Twitter. The conservative firebrand has made a lot of Democrats and Establishment Republicans upset over her truthful Tweets, among other things. She is particularly adept at hitting the vaxx-nannies who want to jab every man, woman, and child on the planet, segregating those who choose not to submit to their agenda.

But even knowing all this, it’s odd that she’s been blocked by the most anti-science Big Pharma company in America today: Pfizer. The drug giant apparently doesn’t care for her take on medical tyranny.

Just found out I’m blocked by Pfizer. How incredibly childish. If Pfizer can block people then we can block their vaccines. 🙅‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Rl03d5cNc7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 9, 2021

Pfizer is leading the charge to inject young children with experimental drugs to “protect” them from a disease that offers virtually zero risk to them. Some studies have indicated that over 100 children will die from adverse reactions to the vaccines for every one child who dies from Covid-19 itself. This is why jabbing kids is the most anti-scientific stance one can take. It is a practice that has been panned by world renowned scientists, including many who are supportive of vaccinating adults.

Their latest attack on science uses a meme to gaslight people into thinking they have science on their side. They conspicuously blocked comments on the Tweet knowing that people like MTG will hit them hard for attempting to meme-shame those opposed to drugging children.

They aren't allowing replies to their condescending meme. Keep in mind this is one of the companies that promotes jabbing children who have an infinitesimal risk from Covid-19. #Science https://t.co/Qma47F4pTi — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 9, 2021

They say you can tell what a person stands for by the type of enemies they accumulate. Adding Pfizer to the list of enemies for Marjorie Taylor Greene is just another feather in her cap.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn