The latest data from the U.K. Health Security Agency, which recently replaced Public Health England, shows that Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” have an average effectiveness rate of -73 percent in people over the age of 18.
This means that the jabs are actually making injected people lose their immunity to the Chinese Virus, not gain more of it. This fact runs contrary to false narrative being spread by the government and the mainstream media that Wuhan Flu injections are “safe and effective.”
As you may recall, Pfizer openly lied about its Chinese Flu injections, falsely claiming that they provide 95 percent effectiveness against the Fauci Flu. The company did this by blatantly manipulating its clinical trial data to produce artificial results.
As explained by The Exposé, Pfizer’s calculations were “extremely misleading and only measured relative effectiveness rather than absolute effectiveness.” This allowed for a gross contortion of the data by the company.
On top of that, Pfizer made the decision to ignore thousands of additional suspected infections during its trial. Instead of performing a PCR test to confirm one way or another, the company avoided this in order to prevent the results from dropping below the 50 percent minimum efficacy needed to gain regulatory approval.
“The same calculation was also used based on individual results to claim a vaccine efficacy of around 70% for AstraZeneca, and around 98% for Moderna,” The Exposé further revealed.
Staying unvaccinated saves lives
Using the same approach for calculations that Pfizer did, The Exposé was also able to determine the real-world effectiveness of Chinese Virus jabs, which is nothing short of grim.
On average, people 18 years of age and older who get jabbed actually experience decreased immunity. The worst-off demographic are people between the ages of 40-49, who experience a -128 percent effectiveness rate.
This is followed by the 60-69 demographic at -117 percent, and the 50-59 demographic at -115 percent. People 70-79 experience a -99 percent effectiveness rate, while people 80 years and older experience a -28 percent effectiveness rate.
“This proves that the Covid-19 vaccines are making people more susceptible to catching Covid-19, rather than preventing cases of Covid-19 by the claimed 95%, and the fact the effectiveness of the vaccines has now surpassed the minus-100% barrier in everyone between the age of 40 and 69, suggests that it has completely decimated their immune systems, at least when it comes to infection from the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus,” The Exposé reported.
“By combining the numbers provided for all age groups over the age of 18, we have been able to calculate an average vaccine effectiveness of minus-73%, and we’re definitely seeing this in the number of confirmed cases by vaccination status.”
In the United Kingdom, this is being demonstrated nationwide as those taking the injections are getting sick at much higher rate than those who leave their immune systems alone to function as nature intended.
Compared to 76,219 confirmed “cases” of the Wuhan Flu among the unvaccinated between week 40 and 43 of 2021, a whopping 438,972 cases occurred among the “fully vaccinated” during this same time period.
This is proof-positive that the jabs do not work as claimed and are making people more ill than if they had just done nothing and let their immune system handle any potential germ encounters.
“It’s simple: younger people have stronger immune systems so the ‘vax’ doesn’t kill as many of them straight away,” wrote one Exposé commenter.
“They’ll continue to die slower than the old people for the same reason. Anyone mad enough to ‘vax’ a 5 year old could easily kill them though – who knows if a 5 year old’s immune system is even fully developed by then.”
More of the latest news about the failure of Fauci Flu shots to prevent disease can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Sources for this article include:
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker