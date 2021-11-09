Stating the obvious is often fodder for ridicule, but at times it becomes necessary to take the things we see around us and say them in a way that brings it all together. In the United States, we’re seeing inexplicable things happening in our schools, to our police forces, and even in our own homes. We’re seeing policies being rolled out that wouldn’t make sense to Democrats twenty years ago, let alone Republicans and Independents today.

A lot of it ties back to Covid-19 and the Pandemic Panic Theater that has engulfed this nation, but that’s not the whole story. There have been plans laid out long before most Americans knew what a coronavirus was, many of which were originally tied to the “existential threat” of climate change. But Covid-19 brought much more of a sense of urgency to the world than climate change ever could, so the plans of the globalist elites accelerated.

We are seeing the goals materialize before us, and conservative commentator Candace Owens laid them out for us on Tucker Carlson’s show last night. I’ve included the entire first part of her important commentary here. Then we get to the second part where she drops even more important information every American needs to read or hear:

I spent the earlier part of the day speaking to a North Korean defector. I was actually horrified hearing her speak about what she lived through while she was in North Korea and understanding that what they’re really trying to do right here in America is build exactly that model where the state controls and owns and operates everything.

You will have nothing and you will be happy because we will have served some higher purpose, some higher government, some higher idea. What you’re talking about, these ideologues, this higher idea, green new energy, you did it for your planet, you need to have nothing. You need to shut down these pipelines. You’re not going to be able to afford to fill up gas but look at you, you should be proud because now you’re just a part of the green new plan.

By the way, if you want anything, you’ve got to worship government. This is the whole reason why when you talk about what are the things that connect these attacks of the education system. Why are they dumbing down kids? Why are they being so horrible about families? Why to they want children turning to government and not to their parents for answers? One thing that ties this all is they don’t want there to be anything but the state in your individual lives.

One of the things that this North Korean defector told me is that there is no concept of love. We do not have words like stress, we don’t have words like social justice in Korean. There is no concept of this in the state because they don’t want to think about that because you’re supposed to know this is how things are supposed to be. Every movie that they’re allowed to watch in North Korea, and this really terrified me, the only concept of anybody dying is for the state. The highest honor is for the state.

We are seeing right now, people thought this was a radical concept years ago, that this was a Republican talking point. It’s not. We are seeing America being radically transformed into a communist country. That is what is happening right now. People need to wake up. I cannot say it enough because it’s happening quickly. How have they done it? They needed an existential crisis. Covid-19 is their never-ending existential crisis.

This is why we have to take everything that you own. This is why we need to shut down your businesses. This is why you can’t earn a living while we take trillions for ourselves. Because we’re here to help. No we’re not. We’re here to take over every aspect of you live and welcome you to a socialist revelry.

If that had been all she said, it would be enough food for some very deep and important thoughts that should spark conversations among patriots. But she continued after Carlson asked her if the powers-that-be are aware that they’re putting so much pressure on the population that there will likely be unrest. Owens answered:

I think they’re aware but I don’t think they’re scared. You know, I think this is something that’s been going on for a very long time. This didn’t begin with Joseph Biden. We know that. Hillary Clinton would have been the person that helped to catalyze this had she become our president but she didn’t get that and they felt that Trump actually stopped their plan.

You know, they started this process very slowly and nobody really was awake to it. I certainly wasn’t. I thought, okay, maybe we are just trying to do some socially good things. Maybe they are just trying to help everybody out. But then suddenly when Trump was in office it became very apparent that something else was happening in this country. This obsession and focus on racism, on white supremacy, on making children say, ‘Look, anything that happens in this country is the fault of racism,’ not the obvious fault of what’s standing in your face which is it’s the fault of government.

Every hardship that we’re facing right now in this country is because of the government. We’re not building back anything better right now, Tucker, and Americans need to wake up to that fact.

Here’s the video:

I cannot stress enough. Watch or read every word that Candace Owens said on Tucker Carlson’s show. It’s easy to see the bits and pieces of idiocy happening around us, but Owens brings it together so we can see the actual plan being deployed against us.

