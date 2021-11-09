Seattle Public schools announced on Tuesday that there would be no school on Friday due to a staffing shortage. As part of our effort to ensure the highest quality environment for student learning, all Seattle Public Schools will be closed Friday, Nov. 12. There will be no in-person or remote instruction. Schools will close on Thursday in honor of Veterans Day. https://t.co/WBpLhz43pU pic.twitter.com/tQzx4NNPzh — Seattle Public Schools (@SeaPubSchools) November 9, 2021 In an email to parents the district announced, “Seattle Public Schools will be closed on Friday, November 12. We are aware of an unusually large number of SPS staff taking leave on Friday, and do not believe we have adequate personnel to open schools with the necessary environment for high-quality learning. This is a change from the published schedule, and we recognize the late notice creates challenging circumstances for many families.” According to the email “This learning day will be added to the end of the 21/22 school year to ensure all students have access to the full number of educational hours.” Students had a day off already scheduled for Thursday for Veterans Day. Following Governor Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandates, thousands of employees across the state were fired for non-compliance […]

