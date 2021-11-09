In a recently obtained memo, the Department of Defense has admitted that there are still family members of US troops still left in Afghanistan following the full military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than two months ago, with the department finally taking steps to compile a list of exactly who needs to be extracted from the country.
On Thursday, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl issued a memo directing any US military personnel and DOD civilians with immediate family members that need assistance in leaving the country to email his office, according to NBC News . The memo, obtained by NBC News, instructs service members and Defense Department civilians to send an email with the subject line “DoD Immediate Family Member,” with the family members names, contact information, location, passport information and national identification card included.
Defense officials say there are still several dozen immediate family members of US service members still in Afghanistan including children, siblings, and parents.
There are also well over 100 extended family members still in Afghanistan, though officials are unclear as to how many want to leave the country.
Until now, individual military services had been tracking cases of US military personnel with family still stuck in Afghanistan, […]
