Beijing residents are stocking up on cabbage after authorities issued a notice telling people to keep daily necessities in stock in case of emergencies.

Article by Dorothy Li from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

Supermarkets have capped sales at three cabbages per person, but even then, shoppers arriving after 9 a.m. local time left empty-handed.

“Every year at this time the [cabbage] sales volume is high. But after the report came out, everyone rushed to buy even more,” said Jia Jinzhi, a grower who sells cabbage at Beijing’s Xinfadi wholesale market.

The panic buying followed a notice from the commerce ministry on Nov. 1 encouraging people to stock up on daily necessities in case of emergencies. The lack of explanation about the directive triggered long queues outside supermarkets in downtown Beijing in the early mornings last week. On China’s social media, some users even linked the advice with a potential war with Taiwan.

State-run Economic Daily responded to concerns in a later report, saying the notice was meant to make sure people are prepared for a potential lockdown due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. But it didn’t stop shoppers from stocking up on cabbage.

Customers at a local supermarket said they were paying about three times what they paid last year, or 1 yuan ($0.16) per half kilo.

But if they didn’t buy now, prices would double further into winter, said another shopper surnamed Sun.

“You can keep it for two or three months. You put it outside, find a cotton blanket to cover it,” he said.

As the vegetable could be kept fresh for months in freezing temperatures, people living in northern China are used to buying up to dozens of green cabbages to eat during the winter.

Chinese families have started increasing their stockpiling of staples, including cabbages, after a recent surge in the price of vegetables and seasoning.

A resident in Beijing Tongzhou told The Epoch Times the price of cabbages, spinach, cucumbers, and radish had more than doubled in the first week of November.

Tang Ke, an official at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said at a press conference on Nov. 4 that the reasons for the price rise include poor weather reducing production, and regional lockdowns putting strains on deliveries.

Meanwhile, the recent nationwide cold snap has caused traffic disruptions, adding more pressure on food supplies. Beijing and other northeastern regions in China experienced snow on Nov. 7, almost a month earlier than usual, leading to the closure of roads and cancellations of flights and trains.

State-backed media The Paper reported on Nov. 7 that snow piled up in residential compounds under lockdown cannot be cleared away.

Many Beijing residents have been sealed in their homes as the authorities have further tightened restrictions against growing COVID-19 outbreaks now spread to over half of the country’s provinces.

Officials are also on high alert as Beijing is currently holding a major closed-down summit of the top members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Image by beautifulcataya via Flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker