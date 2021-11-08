It won’t take long for the Aaron Rodgers controversy to be forgotten. The future Hall of Famer committed the “sins” of not publicly disclosing his unvaxxed status before testing positive with Covid-19, then going after the “woke mob” that has targeted him ever since. Compared to the plethora of violent criminals who seem to invariably get a pass because they can catch the football or make a tackle, the Rodgers scandal is mild.

One of his long-time sponsors, State Farm, issued a statement of acknowledgement. They offered lukewarm support for his right to choose but otherwise embraced the universal vaccination agenda.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports Monday morning.

“We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

It may be a moot point. Rodgers is known for dropping sponsors he doesn’t like and reports indicate he’s upset the company that he has represented for years didn’t come out immediately to support him. Moreover, they hired Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw as a spokesman. Bradshaw has gone after Rodgers on-air as a broadcaster. Considering Rodgers has no shortage of money on hand, it seems he and State Farm are destined to part ways soon.

State Farm is making the same mistake most companies are making. The vaxx-nannies and their wokester brethren do not represent the will of the people. While most American adults are vaccinated, polls (which mainstream media suppress) indicate a majority favor medical freedom over mandates and tyranny. State Farm had an opportunity to stand out as a company that stands behind the freedoms we should all be enjoying as Americans. Their late, lukewarm support for Rodgers toes a line that will make neither side happy.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is stuck waiting until his “unvaxxed probation” is over. Players who do not get jabbed are treated very differently by the NFL. Since he is unjabbed AND tested positive, he is forced to sit for 10 days before he can test to see if he can rejoin his team. Players who have been injected simply need two negative tests more than 24-hours apart to do the same. It’s medical segregation.

There’s a wide-open market for companies who buck the system and embrace medical freedom. They don’t have to be “anti-vaxxers” per se, but any company that announces its support for choice will be rewarded even if the woke mob attacks them in the short term. Will any be wise enough to step up and stand for the American way of life that is disintegrating before our eyes?

