It’s no longer a question whether the Biden-Harris regime are intentionally trying to hurt as many Americans as possible. They are. Their insane policies get weirder and weirder by the day. They seem to make decisions based on direction from a woke Ouija Board rather than anything resembling common sense.

The latest policy inexplicably on the table is to shut down Line 5, which allows for a massive amount of petroleum products and electricity. Going into what is expected to be a harsh winter, this is very likely to cause real world harm, including potential deaths.

According to Fox News:

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden’s energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration’s decision on the pipeline. “Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year,” Granholm told CNN.

The administration has yet to decide on what to do with Line 5 and officials were gathering information only to present a clear picture of the situation, according to sources who spoke to Politico.

Line 5 is part of a network that moves crude oil and other petroleum products from western Canada, transporting about 540,000 barrels per day. Petroleum is taken from the pipeline in Escanaba, Michigan.

Jason Haynes, the director of environmental policy at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, blasted the Biden administration for its energy policies, telling Fox News that their work on Line 5 is “just one more example of being divorced from reality.”

“They’re planning to power an industrial nation like the United States on solar panels and wind turbines,” Haynes said, while noting that even the solar panels and wind turbines require “oil, natural gas, nuclear and even coal” to be produced.

Haynes presented a dire picture of what shutting Line 5 could mean if people are unable to get natural gas or the electricity it provides as the nation heads into winter.

Sound economics also dictates this is a bad idea. Energy prices have already been skyrocketing with shortages across the globe. Now is NOT the time for the regime to making some sort of environmental justice statement. We need our fossil fuels whether the climate change alarmists are willing to admit it or not. This move would be inexcusable.

How much more of the Biden-Harris regime’s destructive policies can this country take? And when will even the most “woke” realize that there are limits to our national resilience? It seems the regime is testing those limits every day.

