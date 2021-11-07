A sign encouraging employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19 is displayed at the Vermont Creamery in Websterville, Vermont on June 29, 2021. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) Vermont , the state with the highest vaccination rate in the United States, matched a record for daily deaths set during last winter’s surge and reported a record 527 CCP virus cases on Nov. 4, according to state data tracked by Worldometers . Six people in Vermont died of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus , commonly known as the novel coronavirus, on Nov. 4, a death toll not seen since Dec. 27 last year. Between Aug. 25 and Nov. 3, deaths among the fully vaccinated population accounted for more than 60 percent of the state’s total. In all, 62 of the 103 people who died during that 10 week period were fully vaccinated, according to Vermont’s vaccine breakthrough data. The seven-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Vermont reached a record level in mid-September and has been trending up since. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said 70 to 85 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care unit stays have been among people who have not had a CCP virus vaccine. “Enough is enough, it’s time to […]

