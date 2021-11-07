President Trump condemned the 13 Republican lawmakers who voted to pass President Biden’s massive infrastructure bill that, among other things, makes gender identity a protected class. Following is a statement from President Trump released Sunday afternoon. Very sad that the RINOs in the House and Senate gave Biden and Democrats a victory on the “Non-Infrastructure” Bill, where only 11% of the money being wasted goes to real infrastructure. How about all of those Republican Senators that voted thinking that helping the Democrats is such a wonderful thing to do, so politically correct. They just don’t get it! Now they’ll go for the big kill—getting their second $1.9 Trillion Bill (really $5 Trillion) approved, again with RINO support. All Republicans who voted for Democrat longevity should be ashamed of themselves, in particular Mitch McConnell, for granting a two month stay which allowed the Democrats time to work things out at our Country’s, and the Republican Party’s, expense! President Trump Click here to see the full list of all the Republicans who betrayed conservatives and passed Biden’s monstrous bill. FACEBOOK removed a post Todd made because it included a BIBLE VERSE. Don’t be censored on social media! Sign up today for […]

