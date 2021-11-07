“We’ve had discussions amongst ourselves, but nobody is willing to take our concerns to the admins,” a doctor in Maine told me during a Zoom interview this weekend. “About half of us think it’s the vaccines while the other half says it’s a combination of factors. All we know is we’ve never seen the constant flow of heart and lung conditions hitting our ER, not like this, not every single day and night.”

The doctor, who chose halfway through our interview to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions at their hospital, was referring to the sharp increase in emergency room visits they’ve seen in recent weeks. It’s a nonstop flow of serious medical issues that often have no clear reason for occurring. Heart attacks in particular have gone from one or two per week to daily entries in the ER logs.

“It’s funny because I’m telling you this, annoyed at my peers for not speaking out, and even now I’m having second thoughts about talking to you,” the doctor said. “I can’t believe that we’re not allowed to ask the most basic scientific questions or follow the most obvious trail that could lead us to an inconvenient solution.”

That solution, of course, is to halt vaccinations for most if not all. After further discussion with the doctor, we decided to move forward with the interview for the purpose of writing the article but not to use the doctor’s name. It was disappointing, but I understand the desire to not put their career at risk unnecessarily. Besides, the data is clear enough that even a layman can and should start asking questions.

Across the nation and around the world, hospitals are reporting jam-packed emergency rooms with no beds available and treatments taking place in hallways. Reports are coming in from every developed nation and it seems to be the same basic story across the board: Emergency rooms filling up, it’s not Covid-19, and nobody knows why.

“It’s the vaccines. It has to be,” our doctor said. “I can understand other departments getting surges because people are coming in for procedures that have been holding off, but ER is ER. You can’t convince me that so many people are coming in with cardiac arrests and blood clots and it’s not the vaccines that are causing it.”

We first reported on the spike in hospital visits last week in Australia:

Western Australia can’t explain why their hospitals are full. It’s not Covid-19; the tyrannical nation has done a fine job of keeping the disease and people’s freedoms thoroughly in check. Nevertheless, the hospitals are overloaded and nobody in the government seems to have an answer as to why.

According to a Twitter thread by Justin Clarke:

1/ In a press conference on October 31st, 2021, Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan revealed the state's hospital system is under extraordinary pressure. And they don't know why. (The state has recorded 1,112 Covid cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic). pic.twitter.com/3daGpzQJRs — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

3/ "Our hospitals are under enormous pressure." "This is the same in Tasmania, South Australia, New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria." "Enormous Pressure. This has been something no-one has ever seen before. The growth in demand in our hospitals." — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

5/ Later McGowan reveals excess hospitalisations in a number of groups: "A couple of things that would help. If we could get the people who should be in aged care homes, out of hospitals, and into aged care that would help a lot, and there's 100 or 200 or so of those people." — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

7/ "…other states are going through the same thing." It's a surprising admission: that numerous states in Australia – many virtually untouched by Covid – are seeing significant increases in hospitalisations. And they don't really know why. — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

9/ But that reasoning seems particularly weak in the case of many states McGowan mentions, including his own, esp. as lockdowns didn't feature prominently at all. Remember McGowan said: "This has been something no-one has ever seen before". It's unprecedented. — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

Addendum: the original live recording is available here:https://t.co/rfQrUw2zkK — Justin Clarke (@justsee) November 4, 2021

Generally when we’re dealing with adverse reactions from the Covid-19 “vaccines,” we know definitively based on the timeframe. If someone is perfectly healthy and then suddenly develops myocarditis within days or weeks after their jabs, it’s the injections that did it. In this case, we can’t know for sure what’s causing the hospitals to fill up because we have no data regarding the timeframe between vaccination and ailments.

My original assessment was that it was “likely” the Covid vaccines causing this. After researching further, I realize that this is happening in every part of the world and across the United States. It’s also conspicuous that a large chunk of the ailments driving people to the hospital could be directly attributed to spike proteins in their blood system. As our doctor noted, it can’t be a coincidence that it’s all happening now just a few months after the spike in vaccinations of otherwise young and healthy people.

Despite the phenomenon being so widespread, nobody that we’ve seen has put all the stories together to point to a widespread trend. Even independent news sites (those that the mainstream likes to call “fringe” sites) seem to have only barely noticed. But a quick scan of recent local articles tells us this phenomenon is not isolated. Here are three of the stories I found in a two minute search; I found 14 from local news outlets

Michele Gill of Greece was on her way to get her cancer treatments — just as she was last week — when her doctor decided to send her to the emergency department at Unity Hospital because of a complication of her condition.

“They literally wheeled me over there 2:30 in the afternoon, where I sat in the hallway, amongst 50 other people and I sat for 12 hours,” she said. Michele says as the hours passed, she became more and more frustrated, sitting in a hallway.

“Nobody came out and asked if anybody wants water, you know?” she said. “Didn’t address anybody in the hallway. So basically I was there for 12 hours without anything.

“In the emergency waiting room, in the hallway where I had wheeled in, I was in a wheelchair and I wheeled myself as far away from everybody as I could because being, you know, a cancer patient and going through treatments, I wanted to be far away from anybody that might have possible COVID.”

“There are patients that don’t really understand how to manage their respiratory illness or other acute symptoms,” Hoenke explained, “and don’t think they can access their primary physicians offices or other access points to the health system.”

While people experiencing non-severe symptoms are asked to talk to their primary doctor or physician, Hoenke says common misconceptions lead patients to the E.R. instead.

“I think some people think they are going to be seen more quickly there,” he said. “And honestly, much of the time, that is not going to be the case right now because of the volumes.

“If you have something else going on that’s causing these symptoms,” he continued, “you’re not going to get as easily diagnosed if you’re phoning our office.”

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Emergency rooms are packed, busier so far this fall than they were at the peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations. It’s causing a strain on hospital staff and increasing wait times.

“We have nowhere to put anyone,” said Baltimore ER nurse Lena Sutch. It’s a mixture of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, which is only just beginning.

“Marylanders are back on the move and they are getting hurt and they are ill,” said Dr. Ted Delbridge. There are more patients during a nursing shortage that means longer wait times.

“Across the state, there are no inpatient beds in our hospitals. When we can’t move people out, we keep them in the ER and there’s no closing the doors to an ER so we can have 30-40 more patients in the waiting room,” said Sutch.

So as not to make it tedious, feel free to read some of the other stories listed below. Some claim it’s the relieved bottleneck following Covid-19, though this doesn’t jibe with the fact that in most of the areas listed there were no restrictions to health access. Others say it’s just the flu combined with Covid and other ailments. Staffing shortages are clearly a problem that can increase wait times, but they should have no effect on total volume of patients which is going up dramatically. One story even blamed Medicare expansion despite that happening seven years ago. None of them pointed to the increased vaccination levels, particularly among young people.

There was a good roundup post on Infowars yesterday, but otherwise the story seems to have flown under the radar. The sources cited by Infowars weren’t exactly “fringe” sites. One story by NPR, produced by Kaiser Health, did the standard head-scratching while offering lukewarm reasons for the sharp increase in emergency room visits. According to the story:

Inside the emergency department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, staff members are struggling to care for patients showing up much sicker than they’ve ever seen. Tiffani Dusang, the ER’s nursing director, practically vibrates with pent-up anxiety, looking at patients lying on a long line of stretchers pushed up against the beige walls of the hospital hallways. “It’s hard to watch,” she said in a warm Texas twang.

But there’s nothing she can do. The ER’s 72 rooms are already filled.

“I always feel very, very bad when I walk down the hallway and see that people are in pain, or needing to sleep, or needing quiet. But they have to be in the hallway with, as you can see, 10 or 15 people walking by every minute,” Dusang said.

The scene is a stark contrast to where this emergency department — and thousands of others — were at the start of the pandemic. Except for initial hot spots like New York City, in spring 2020 many ERs across the country were often eerily empty. Terrified of contracting covid-19, people who were sick with other things did their best to stay away from hospitals. Visits to emergency rooms dropped to half their typical levels, according to the Epic Health Research Network, and didn’t fully rebound until this summer.

Again, nobody is looking to the vaccines as even a possible reason for the ubiquitous spike. It’s baffling unless we consider that the stranglehold over anything that could support “anti-vaxxer” sentiment is so solid, even mentioning a clear correlation with vaccination levels of those suffering from unexplainable ailments is anathema. Our doctor seemed to think that’s the case.

“Some of us talk about it and think if we go public together they won’t fire us all,” the doctor said. “Then, we come to our senses. Of course they’ll fire us all. They’re so heavily invested in the vaccine push that they’d rather suffer through worse staff shortages than risk a group of doctors and nurses bursting their bubble.

“Look, I’m, I’m very much pro-vaccine,” the doctor continued. “I was one of the first to get fully inoculated at the hospital, and I didn’t suffer an adverse reaction. But I’ve treated many who have, and it’s not as rare as they want us to pretend. Now I’d say, I mean it seems the real adverse reactions are starting to pop up months after people are getting vaccinated.

“It’s the prevalence of heart conditions that gets me most concerned. It’s the same story every time, ‘Nope, never had a problem before,” they say. With no bacterial infections to explain it and no other circumstances that should cause this sudden burst of heart and lung conditions, I’d be shocked if it wasn’t the vaccines doing the damage.”

Free West Media posted a story supporting this premise:

In one hospital in the US state of Michigan, patients are flooding into emergency rooms with “respiratory problems”, “blood clots” and… “heart conditions”.

While the number of Covid cases in the US have been falling, hospitals struggle to cope with seriously ill non-Covid patients. In the ER department at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, all 72 rooms are filled and patients on stretchers are lining up in the corridors.

In Sweden, the emergency rooms in Jönköping and Värnamo are overflowing with patients, and both clinics have noticed that the cases are much more serious than usual. Johan Björk is head of operations in the emergency room at Ryhov County Hospital in Jönköping spoke to Swedish Radio noting the increase in seriously ill people in the emergency room. But no one knows why this has been happening.

“It will be interesting to look at what this is about. Research will certainly be done on this,” said Björk.

The rise in heart attacks from blocked arteries in Scotland has public health experts “baffled”. Recent mortality data for England and Wales shows that young people, particularly in the 15 to 19 age group, are dying in significantly greater numbers, with excess deaths between 16 percent and 47 percent above expected levels between May and September, 2021.

In India, the Hindu Times reported on the rise of heart attacks among young people after the sudden demise of celebrity Puneeth Rajkumar, who died of a heart attack at age 46.

Eleven American physicians who say they themselves have suffered severe side effects from Covid-19 vaccines, have now reported post-vaccine neurological effects among their patients too. Attorney Aaron Siri of the law firm Siri Glimstad released the testimonies of the doctors, saying the FDA as well as the CDC have turned a deaf ear to these.

Mark McGowan, the premier of Western Australia told Sky News Australia on October 31: “Our hospitals are under enormous pressure. This is the same in [the rest of Australia]. This has been something no one has ever seen before, the growth in demand in our hospitals, why it is hard, hard to know… There is a huge number of people coming through the door, so we’re doing everything we can to try to manage it.”

Covid-19 is certainly not causing the hospital crisis in Western Australia since the state has almost no cases. Instead it boasts very high vaccination rates.

"Florian Dagoury: World Record Holder In Static Breath-Hold Freediving Diagnosed With Myopericarditis After Pfizer Vaccine, Possible End Of Career"https://t.co/gzx88pgn1g — Ian Clayton (@AIC101) November 5, 2021

In a matter of weeks, there have been nearly two dozen incidents of top athletes collapsing, Dr Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer employee pointed out.

“You will probably remember how very rare it is for top athletes to collapse and die, especially right in front of your eyes, on the field? I remember an unfortunate footballer in England who this happened to years ago. I can’t remember anyone else.

“Well, within a few weeks there were nearly two dozen such incidents. You will immediately understand how unusual this is, and it is not bad luck,” Yeadon wrote on his Telegram account.

“It is because the Covid-19 vaccination was only recently introduced in these age groups, i.e. in the late teens to the late 20s. Shortly thereafter, the number of collapsing/ dying fit athletes has increased statistically tremendously. These vaccines cause the body to make uncontrolled amounts of virus spike protein. Not only are the levels in no way controlled, we also have no idea where this dangerous protein is made in the body.

“The Coronavirus spike protein is a powerful biological toxin that can trigger changes in the blood that lead to blood clots and bleeding. This has terrible effects on the circulatory system and, of course, the heart as well.”

A study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine found that Americans who received Johnson & Johnson’s shot have triple the risk of developing blood clotting conditions. This type of clotting, CVST, is potentially very dangerous.

The list of recent Covid-19 vaccine fatalities and injuries is indeed long.

Avi Barot, 29, Saurashtra cricketer suffers cardiac arrest and dies: Abou Ali, 22, professional footballer collapses on the field during a game: Fabrice NSakala, 31, Besiktas defender collapses on the pitch during a game: Jens De Smet, 27, soccer player collapses on the field and dies of a heart attack: Jente van Genechten, 25, footballer collapses on the pitch from a heart attack: Frederic Lartillot, French soccer player collapses in the locker room and dies of a heart attack after the game: Rune Coghe, 18, Belgian soccer player, suffers cardiac arrest on the field: Helen Edwards, referee who was removed from the field during a World Cup qualifier due to heart problems: Dimitri Lienard, 33, FC Strasbourg midfielder collapses during the game: Sergio Aguero, 33, Barcelona star striker, is admitted to hospital for a heart exam after the game: Emil Palsson, 28, Sognal midfielder collapses with cardiac arrest during the game: Antoine Méchin, 31, French triathlete suffers a pulmonary embolism after Moderna: Luis Ojeda, 20, Argentinian soccer player dies unexpectedly: Greg Luyssen, 22, Belgian professional cyclist, retires due to heart problems: Pedro Obiang, 29, ex-West Ham-Star suffers from myocarditis after vaccination: Cienna Knowles, 19, equestrian star admitted to hospital for blood clots: Boris Sádecký, Bratislava Capitals striker from the bet-at-home ICE Hockey League, has died at the age of 24 after collapsing during a game late last week. Florian Dagoury: World’s Greatest Static breath hold freediver with myocarditis and pericarditis diagnosed after Pfizer vaccine : Craig Jones: 29-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion drops out of the competition after a vaccination injury : Kjeld Nuis: 31-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in speed skating develops Pfizer pericarditis Former Longridge Town FC captain Jordan Tucker has suddenly passed away.



This is all unprecedented. The challenge is that nobody with the resources to do a thorough investigation into all of this is willing to do so. Any mainstream media outlet could put a handful of investigative journalists on it and come up with a bombshell story. The problem is the story would have to conclude that the massive increase in non-Covid illnesses and emergency conditions are too conspicuously correlated to the rise in Covid injections to be able to dismiss. Causation seems clear to those who are brave enough to make such a leap, but none of those people work at CNN or Fox News.

Meanwhile, the universal vaccination agenda continues unabated.

“I don’t want to be a whistleblower because I don’t think it will help,” the doctor told me near the end of the interview. “If I thought I’d do more than lose my job and destroy my family, I’d do it. I’m sorry but I just have to sit back and hope people read your article. Maybe other doctors or nurses will speak out.”

Let’s hope that’s the case. In the meantime, we’re stuck with a whole lot of data pointing to the vaccines making many sick and killing otherwise healthy people. We will do everything we can to tie it all together and disseminate it to the masses, but we can’t do it alone. Sharing this story would help. Donations would help even more. We’re one news outlet fighting against the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex, Big Tech, academia, Big Pharma, and our own government. It’s a daunting task.

It is NOT unreasonable to question the safety of the vaccines based on the data we have available. It’s journalistic malpractice to be ignoring this phenomenon or to try to deflect away from the conclusion that there may be a connection between vaccinations and the sudden influx of non-Covid hospitalizations. But that’s where we are. Pandemic Panic Theater means we cannot ask questions, our doctor cannot come forward, and anyone who looks at this and says causation seems to be the most likely and obvious scenario will be canceled.

There is too much at risk for the feeble to be leading the way on this issue. We need bold doctors, nurses, journalists, and citizens to demand answers and reveal the truth to the masses immediately.

