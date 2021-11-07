CHECK OUT WeThePeople.store and WeThePeople.wine for holiday gifts and awesome snarky swag!

A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday alleges that a song for diaper-aged children, “Baby Shark,” was played on loop for hours as a torture tool, according to several former inmates named in the complaint.

“The volume of the song was so loud that it was reverberating down the hallways,” the lawsuit claimed according to a report by the Washington Post. Three prior inmates of the Oklahoma County Detention Center named in the lawsuit were apparently subjected to the song at different times for up to three to four-hour stints while standing with their handcuffed hands behind their backs in an otherwise empty room.

“This prolonged restraint … under the conditions described herein, is tantamount to torture, was excessive and not rationally related to any legitimate governmental or penological purpose,” the lawyers asserted.

The lawsuit also cites other instances where musical punishment has been deployed.

“Use of the ‘Baby Shark’ children’s song, in the manner described herein, is known device to torment,” the attorneys wrote . “It has been reported that the city of West Palm Beach has utilized ‘Baby Shark’ outside an event center to deter homeless people from sleeping or […]