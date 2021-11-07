The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, natural disasters and wonky global weather patterns combined to wreak havoc on global supply chains. Food prices have since been soaring: up 40 percent in the 15 months ending in June 2021.
Needless to say, this problem will hurt those at the bottom of the economic food chain the most. People living on five dollars or less a day simply cannot afford to pay 40 percent more for food alone.
If this continues to escalate, it is inevitable that there will be food riots and widespread civil unrest around the globe. Even China is telling its people to prep and store food as prices for some vegetables increased more than 50 percent in October alone. Once the directive was issued, it caused panic buying in local supermarkets.
In the United States, supply chains are also clogged at almost every stage, especially those coming from Asia. Rising prices and scarce availability mean that it’s only a matter of time before shoppers begin purchasing in bulk again to avoid future shocks.
Supply lines are struggling as producers have been hurt by COVID-19 restrictions. The virus cases and consumer demand have led to congested ports, with shipping containers barely making it to land. Sea freight also raised prices tenfold, and when goods do arrive at their destined ports, the lack of truck drivers needs to be addressed.
Further, the shortage of workers to harvest and prepare products are also adding to the pressures. (Related: Global prices for food commodities continue to rise.)
International bodies and national governments have now taken steps to reduce dependence on cereal and other food imports in developing nations to boost yields and resiliency in national and regional supply chains, focusing on new technological solutions and practices that are adapted to local contexts.
Global food prices keep climbing
As the food prices continue to climb, they hit a fresh decade high in October, according to a report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The FAO index climbed for a third straight month, jumping another three percent from the previous month to reach its highest since July 2011.
Higher food prices are felt by everyone, but it is particularly harder on poorer households that need to shell out more of their income to keep their families fed. In the U.S., special offers are already being reined in as everyday prices begin to rise. Energy drinks, eggs, meat and soda are all getting more and more expensive.
When food prices go up, consumers tend to change their habits by switching out pricier products for cheaper ones or substituting meat in meals with more affordable carbohydrates like pasta or rice. Others come with bulk buying or crowdsourcing. With prices continuing to soar, it will not be surprising to see people get together to buy large packs of food and supplies to get better deals.
A little inflation can sometimes be good for business as it elevates the overall value of sales, but it can be dangerous when it exceeds manageable levels. October’s gains in the FAO food price index, for instance, were led by vegetable oils as prices increased 9.6 percent in October alone, a new all-time high from the previous month.
High cereal prices in particular stand to impact most heavily on emerging economies that combine elevated household spending on food with the high dependence on imports.
Nigeria, for instance, is already experiencing widespread constraints on household purchasing power and food access. Costa Rica saw a 34.8 percent higher increase in cereal imports in the first five months of the year compared to the same period in 2020, while import volumes only rose by five percent. Prices of maize and rice also increased.
Meat prices eased for the third consecutive month, led by falling pork prices due to the reduced purchases from China. Falling beef prices were also triggered by the mad cow disease concerns from Brazil. Meanwhile, sugar prices fell 1.8 percent in October, the first decline after six straight months of gains.
Learn more about the food price surge at Bubble.news.
Sources include:
- TheEconomicCollapseBlog.com
- EconomicTimes.IndiaTimes.com
- AlJazeera.com
- OxfordBusinessGroup.com
- Natural News
Photo by Thom Milkovic on Unsplash.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker