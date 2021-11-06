Actor Emilio Estevez has been the driving force behind the unlikely success of the “Mighty Ducks” franchise. He has been in three movies and a season of the new Disney+ show, but he won’t be back for season two.

Did he ask for too much money, get involved in some sort of scandal, or accept an offer to finally make “Young Guns III”? Nope. The popular actor got canned by Disney for not getting jabbed.

According to Nellie Andreeva at Deadline:

I hear Disney Television Studios’ ABC Signature, which produces the hockey-themed sequel series, made the decision not to pick up Estevez’s option for Season 2 after weeks of back and forth with his team over the show’s Covid vaccination requirement. Reps for the studio and Estevez declined comment.

Heading into Season 2, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — like many Disney TV Studios series — has adopted a mandatory vaccination policy for the cast and crew in Zone A, which was included as an option in the most recent Return-to-Work agreement between the Hollywood studios and major unions. (Zone A includes all actors and crew members who come into direct contact with them.)

According to sources, Estevez, through his reps, has declined to provide assurances that he would comply with the policy. With the two sides at an impasse as the Season 2 scripts were being written and the planned early 2022 start of production was looming, I hear the studio made the call to not exercise the actor’s option and the scripts will be adjusted to continue the story without the character.

Hollywood in general and Disney in particular have plunged eagerly and aggressively into the vaccine mandates being imposed across the nation. They are willing participants in Pandemic Panic Theater with most outspoken movie and television stars doing their part to jab-shame their fans into getting injected.

This goes to show that nobody is safe from the mandates. Any company as woke and obedient to Democrats as Disney will drop the unvaxxed in a heartbeat. Medical tyranny doesn’t care about science, just control.

