The anti-liberty left has mastered the art of lying with language to the point that they have inverted reality, convincing people that authoritarian regimes of the past were somehow ‘right-wing’ while they embody every positive feature imaginable. The time has come for the pro-freedom right to counter their propaganda and reclaim the language. These are the top 5 rules for the fight.

This is critically important because words are the foundational building blocks of our constitutional republic. They also influence the support of those in the middle of the political spectrum. Parenthetically speaking, if they don’t realize that authoritarianism is always left-wing, they may gravitate to its false moral superiority, instead of understanding the truth. This is why we use the terms anti-liberty left and pro-freedom right. While they may seem awkward at first, they set out the two sides of the political spectrum in the starkest terms possible.

Always remember that when you accept their words, you accept their argument. The words and phrases of a debate often set its boundaries and parameters. That is the reason the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far-left spend a lot of time researching and polling their propaganda. Once you’ve begun referring to them as ‘liberals’ it’s hard to start talking about them as being tyrants. Use one of their made-up words or phrases and they will invariably distract into a red herring argument on its true meaning. Tyrants always tend to be on the wrong side of history, so they have to lie to hide who they are. This means they are full of flowery language that usually means the exact opposite of its stated definition.

In many ways, the anti-liberty left in the states has done everyone a great favor in finally exposing their authoritarian mindset to the world, as tyrants always do. They have attacked free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of assembly, the right of self-preservation, the right to privacy, property rights, and they’ve just started. They are clearly the authoritarian control freaks of the universe and yet they still cast themselves as liberal, the polar opposite of what they truly are. This is why we are setting forth these rules and a few terms to set the record straight.

Rule 1: Never – repeat – never use the poll-tested propaganda phrases of the anti-liberty authoritarians.

There are several very important reasons for this rule, setting it as number one because of those reasons. Remember that when you accept their words, you accept their argument. The anti-liberty left has co-opted various words and made up others for very specific purposes of propaganda. Each is designed to elicit certain positive thoughts and feelings to obscure the anti-liberty left’s authoritarianism.

The prime example is their exploitation of the term “liberal.” It’s no coincidence that it sounds the same as liberty since both share the same root word Libertas, the female personification of liberty and personal freedom in Roman culture. The authoritarian left also exploits the term “progressive” in the same manner. The unfortunate fact of life is that the pro-freedom community tends to take on these words, rhetorically shooting ourselves in the foot at the same time.

Making up new definitions for made-up words. One of the anti-liberty left’s perennially favorite tactics is to make up new phrases and words [newspeak in 1984 vernacular]. Since they’ve made up the definition, they can – and will – change its definition to suit any situation. Try to debate an issue with the anti-liberty left with one of their propaganda phrases and they will try to derail the discussion with the demand that you define what it means.

Fascism, socialism, critical race theory, etc; It doesn’t matter, they will conjure up some nuanced reason you are supposedly incorrect in defining the meaning of their made-up words. So, the best course of action is to simply avoid them altogether unless it’s for a specific purpose such as our phrasing: Anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far-left.

The freedom community on the right should always remember that using their words always advances the cause of the authoritarians. Carelessly referring to them as ‘liberals’ scores extra points for the anti-liberty left, using the term ‘main stream media’ automatically pushes the pro-freedom sources out on the fringe. Repeating the phrases ‘Red flag laws’ or ‘Critical Race Theory’ bolsters their legitimacy. There is no good reason to use their terms aside from attacking their hypocrisy.

Rule 2: Always use substitute expressions instead of those of the anti-liberty left.

It should logically follow that we would want to use our own expressions to counter the rampant propaganda of the anti-liberty left. Their expressions push the Overton window left, ours push it right. We’re not interested in a neutral term, if they are going to incessantly propagandize then we must counter their efforts in the opposite direction. The idea is to make the counter argument with a minimum of words as they have always done. The following is a list of the poll-tested propaganda phrases of the anti-liberty authoritarians and substitute expressions to counter their lies with the truth.

Liberal – Anti-liberty Left

Progressive – Regressive radical socialist

Democratic socialism – Authoritarian socialism

ERPO or Red flag orders – Unconstitutional Gun Confiscation orders

Mainstream media – National Socialist media

Anti-fascist – Fascist far left

Critical Race Theory – Divisive Racism Indoctrination

Face mask – Virus spreader

Each counter the propaganda effect with our own expressions with the truth of the matter that neutralizes them with a minimum of effort. If the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far-left insist on a war of words, the time has come for a rhetorical counterattack.

The last term is a bit of cheek that upturns the narrative on face diapers. Virus spreaders are the most visible form of pandemic panic theater. They are literally ‘in your face’ if you happen to inhabit areas dominated by the COVID cult, that should soon fade away with the end of the election season. The term illustrates the whole point in of developing substitute expressions. They instantly disrupt the carefully constructed narratives of the anti-liberty left.

Rule 3: If necessary, truncate or edit their existing terms to refer to them.

In certain special cases, there may be a need to modify the propaganda phrase from the anti-liberty left so that we refer to these terms. But we bifurcate their BS to destroy their effectiveness. The best example is the term ‘red flag’ associated with unconstitutional gun confiscation orders. In this case, we just take out the inflammatory word so that everyone understands what we’re talking about, but is deprived of the emotional impact of the whole phrase. Thus, they are just referred to as ‘flag orders’. We get our point across and eviscerate the propaganda effect of the anti-liberty left at the same time, QED.

Rule 4: Whenever possible, reclaim words exploited by the anti-liberty left, while emphasizing expressions they’ve deemed as verboten.

Over the years, the anti-liberty left and the national socialist media [but we repeat ourselves] have taken to laying claim to all the positive political words in existence without any regard to how they apply to them. They are full-time fascist authoritarians, but they still cling to that ‘L’ word with an unbelievable death grip. They do this because they want to rope in moderates who consider themselves to be truly liberal. Never mind the fact that true liberals belong further right on the political spectrum.

Anti-liberty leftists have also adopted the edict from the old USSR that national is never to be located next to the word socialist. Primarily because they’ve taken to the practice of decreeing failed socialist regimes as ‘right-wing’. So they pretend that the National Socialist German Workers’ Party wasn’t a National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Thus, it’s important to counter their lies with the truth and emphasize expressions they’ve deemed as verboten. This also leads into our 5th rule.

Rule 5: Always counter anti-liberty leftist lies with the truth.

In most cases, pro-freedom expressions are meant to counter the lies inherent in the poll-tested propaganda of the authoritarian left. This is why we use the phrase anti-liberty left, it directly counters their exploitation of the term “liberal.” The term unconstitutional gun confiscation orders reveal the stark truth of ‘flag’ or ‘ERPO’ laws. National socialist media makes the bias of the anti-liberty left propaganda organ clear while helping eviscerate one of their biggest lies.

These rules are critically important because we’re trying to convince the moderate middle to see our point of view. We set ourselves at a disadvantage if we accept the anti-liberty left’s propaganda efforts at inverting reality. This begins with the words we use in countering theirs. Our use of the terms anti-liberty left and pro-freedom right is a direct assault on their exploitation of the term liberal and their incessant lies that the Nazis were ‘right-wing’. Referring to flag laws and ERPOs as Unconstitutional Gun Confiscation Orders reveals the truth of those unconstitutional abominations. Calling it Divisive Racism Indoctrination is counters the definition game played by the authoritarians over CRT.

These are in actuality just a couple of rules that the anti-liberty left has been using for years in their undeclared war of words. It’s time we started following them because that is the only way we are going to win.

Image by Simon Q via Flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0.

