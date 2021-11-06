AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File The FBI’s presence in Kenosha sets off a cascade of questions, all of the answers to which should trigger every alarm in the book. The Rittenhouse trial has been a marvel to watch, simply because the prosecution’s presentation of this case has been a train wreck of dumpster fires. We’ve watched as the defense has absolutely fileted almost everything the prosecution has presented, as the Judge continues to make statements that will likely benefit the defense’s case. However, a funny thing happened in the courtroom that went by even me for a bit. Here we were talking about the various videos that were taken at the scene and what they show. Here’s the one video of one angle, of one part of the street, and then there’s another of this other angle, showing these people who were involved in the shoot. Then there’s the FBI drone video directly over the shooting, and there there’s another video on the ground in front of the gas station. Each of the videos provided its own unique view of…… wait…. go back a minute…. what’s that part about an FBI drone?? Why in the hell was there an FBI […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker