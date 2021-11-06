This story is about secret experiments on people. It is also about the reality of living inside a Machine that plays games with us. Sometimes the Machine selectively shows its face — and sometimes it selectively hides it — and based on that, it plays its favorite game called, “Confuse, Divide and Conquer.”

The story was specifically inspired by the fact that as I am typing this, a biosecurity experiment is taking place in my home town of New York. All safe, allegedly …

Of course it’s safe. It’s always safe when the television says so! We in the West are used to being mostly spared by the Machine, and so we think that our bureaucracies are mostly under control. We believe that yes, there is corruption — and yes, there are bad apples here and there — but they cannot go very far because we have a Democracy. A Machine that is working for us. A working Machine.

And while our levels of trust do vary from person to person and from community to community — based on the fact that some people get to see the Machine more up close than others — overall, up until last year, we’ve been living in relative comfort, taught to generally trust our bureaucracies like sweet puppies generally trust their owners with their open-for-petting bellies (including those owners who, on a side note, sterilize their pets at the beginning of their life journeys and then potentially euthanize the mat the end of it, in order to prevent greater suffering; such is our culture).

Relationships of love inside the Machine can be puzzling at times. And so, we’ve been living in relative comfort and relative trust of our bureaucracies, and feeling okay. And then last spring, we were asked to lockdown for two weeks to flatten the curve — and here we are.

“Especially with holidays coming, it will be a powerful incentive for people to say look, you can stay unvaccinated if you want, but you’re not going to be able to travel to see your family.” —@DrLeanaWen says U.S. should follow Canada and issue vax mandates on trains/planes. pic.twitter.com/BC3wpazMtK — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) October 6, 2021

The blood-chilling dehumanization is in vogue. It’s 2021, and we are marching straight into the Great Reset. Everything is “fine.”

And what about the Machine? The Machine is showing its face to most of us at last. It demands that we stop being human, stop touching each other, and bury our faces and our children’s faces under The Mask, “to be good citizens.” It demands that we don’t think and comply. It proclaims that we have no bodily freedom and need to obey.

But another thing that is happening is that we the people are becoming awake. Many people are becoming “mechanics,” looking under the hood — and discovering things we have not thought about before.

For example, how many of us just recently found out that during the Prohibition era, the U.S. government purposely poisoned alcohol to ween the unruly Americans off the forbidden habit?

That particular story went like this: At the time, there was a black market for re-distilled industrial alcohol — and, unhappy with the state of affairs, federal officials “ordered manufacturers to make their products far more deadly.”

According to Slate, “In 1926, President Calvin Coolidge’s government decided to turn to chemistry as an enforcement tool … By mid-1927, the new denaturing formulas included some notable poisons … The Treasury Department also demanded more methyl alcohol be added — up to 10 percent of total product. It was the last that proved most deadly.”

“In 1926, in New York City, 1,200 were sickened by poisonous alcohol; 400 died. The following year, deaths climbed to 700. These numbers were repeated in cities around the country.” (In 1926, the population of the United States was about 117 million people.) “Officially, the special denaturing program ended only once the 18th Amendment was repealed in December 1933.”

And how many of us remember that in 1931, Dr. Cornelius Rhoads, a 1945 recipient of Legion of Merit, infected people with cancer cells while working with the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Investigations in Puerto Rico, “under the auspices of studying hookworm-caused anemia and tropical sprue anemia“?

How many of us know that fourteen years after the Tuskegee experiment started, the U.S. also conducted syphilis experiments in Guatemala, purposely infecting Guatemalan men and women with syphilis?

How many of us know that during the Cold War, MIT researchers and the Quaker Oats Company fed the mentally disabled children at the Walter E. Fernald School in Waltham, MA, doses of radiation in their cereal?

How many of us know that in 1950, in San Francisco, the Navy intentionally hosed a “cloud of microbes into the air and into the city’s famous fog”? The microbe was Serratia marcescens. According to Discover, over a period of six days, “members of the US Navy sprayed clouds of Serratia from giant hoses aboard a Navy minesweeper drifting two miles along the San Francisco coastline.”

As a result, “a week after the spraying, eleven patients were admitted to the now defunct Stanford University Hospital in San Francisco with severe urinary tract infections, resistant to the limited antibiotics available in that era. One gentlemen, recovering from prostate surgery, developed complications of heart infection as Serratia colonized his heart valves.” Unfortunately, he passed away.

According to WJS, in 1950s, “Army researchers dispersed Serratia on Panama City, Fla., and Key West, Fla., with no known illnesses resulting. They also released fluorescent compounds over Minnesota and other Midwestern states to see how far they would spread in the atmosphere. The particles of zinc-cadmium-sulfide — now a known cancer-causing agent — were detected more than 1,000 miles away in New York state.”

Another bacterium, Bacillus globigii, “was released in San Francisco, while still others were tested on unwitting residents in New York, Washington, D.C., and along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, among other places, according to Army reports released during the 1977 hearings.”

How many of us know that in 1966, in New York, military researchers dispersed Bacillus subtilis variant Niger, believed to be harmless at the time and currently considered to be a pathogen, in the subway system, by dropping lightbulbs filled with the bacteria onto tracks in stations in midtown Manhattan?

WSJ wrote that the bacteria were carried for miles throughout the subway system. In a 1968 report, Army officials concluded: “Similar covert attacks with a pathogenic [disease-causing] agent during peak traffic periods could be expected to expose large numbers of people to infection and subsequent illness or death.”

Also notable is the reaction from the public to being fumed over. At the time, in a report titled “A Study of the Vulnerability of Subway Passengers in New York City to Covert Attack with Biological Agents,” the team noted: “When the cloud engulfed people, they brushed their clothing, looked up at the grating and walked on. People in the big city are moving too fast to see what is going on around them.” Sounds familiar?

To further quote WJS, “army officials also found widespread dispersal of bacteria in a May 1965 secret release of Bacillus globigii at Washington’s National Airport and its Greyhound bus terminal, according to military reports released a few years after the Senate hearings. More than 130 passengers who had been exposed to the bacteria traveling to 39 cities in seven states in the two weeks following the mock attack.”

“The Army kept the biological-warfare tests secret until word of them was leaked to the press in the 1970s. Between 1949 and 1969, when President Nixon ordered the Pentagon’s biological weapons destroyed, open-air tests of biological agents were conducted 239 times, according to the Army’s testimony in 1977 before the Senate’s subcommittee on health.

In 80 of those experiments, the Army said it used live bacteria that its researchers at the time thought were harmless, such as the Serratia that was showered on San Francisco. In the others, it used inert chemicals to simulate bacteria.”

In 1975, the New York Times published an article detailing various military experiments that took place in 1960s. In particular, it talked about the 1966 subway experiment in New York and various other “exotic” experiments and weapons.

The New York Times story focused on the testimony by Charles Senseney, “a project engineer who developed weapons such as an electric poison dart gun and a system to spread biological poison from a fluorescent bulb.”

Charles Senseney told the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence that he “took part in the New York ‘vulnerability study’ as one of many such efforts aimed at testing the dangers of biological warfare … Mr. Senseney said the studies [were] conducted by the staff of the Army laboratories at Fort Detrick, Md … They included tests at the White House, the Pentagon, a Food and Drug Administration building in Washington and McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.”

Additionally, Mr. Senseney confirmed that “the Fort Detrick labs had secretly placed a colored dye into the water system of a Washington building used by the Food and Drug Administration to test how fast the occupants could be killed or incapacitated by introducing a biological agent into the water system. Mr. Senseney said he had developed a special drill that allowed the dye to be punched into a water pipe without leakage or change in the water pressure.”

A question: How many Americans at the time had any idea that all this was happening? I would bet that even today, this might come as a shock to many. Stay safe?

And how many of us are aware that from 1963 to 1973, under Project SHAD, numerous sets of tests were performed, “many involving multiple releases of biological or chemical agents in locations as far-ranging as the Deseret Test Center (80 miles from Dugway), Hawaii, the Panama Canal Zone, and off the coast of San Diego?”

Among the substances and organisms released were F. tularensis, Coxiella burnetti, Staphylococcal enterotoxin B), as well as the nerve agents sarin, tabun, soman, and VX. “One or more of these potential biological or chemical weapons were used in 26 SHAD tests.

Biological simulants were also released: B. globigii in 24 tests, S. marcescens in 7 tests, and E. coli in 5 tests.” This list of experiments is incomplete and doesn’t even touch on Fauci or Daszac — but even an incomplete list should make us stop and ponder why we are living in a world like this.

Speaking of experiments, here is a thought-provoking interview with Dr. Lee Merritt in which she and Mike Adams discuss the possibility of spikes having been scattered over target cities.

And then my mind comes back to the experiment happening right now in the open in my city, where they are releasing “harmless substances” on the New York subway and in various populous locations. Among those substances are DNATrax, amorphous silica, sulfur hexafluoride, and perfluorocarboms.

Will we hear in ten or twenty or fifty years that it was a really bad idea, and that whatever they thought was harmless (wink, wink) was toxic? If history is any proof, we probably will. That is, if Mother Nature saves us again and we survive mad science and mad feudal owners for the millionth time.

If we do, I hope, we will wake up to our senses and stop accepting abuse. Just stop accepting abuse. Abuse is not cool. The end.

Follow Tessa on Substack.

