AP Photo/Matt Rourke According to Axios, Germany is reporting the highest daily number of COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began. New cases across Europe have risen 55% in the past four weeks, according to WHO director Hans Kluge, who says “We are at another critical point of pandemic resurgence.” The WHO says there have been 24,000 deaths and 1.8 million new infections in Europe in just the past week. But most of the serious cases and deaths have occurred in Baltic countries where vaccination rates are low. However, Germany has one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe and is still seeing record numbers of infections. The German government claims that it’s a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” which is probably true to some extent. But it doesn’t answer the question, what are we going to do about it? The French solution is a familiar one. They have also seen a surge in virus infections and have decided that booster shots and masks will do the trick. U.S. News & World Report: French epidemiologists have recently suggested widening the scope of the vaccine booster campaign to include new categories. On Wednesday, the government said face masks would again be compulsory from next week […]

