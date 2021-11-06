Editor’s Commentary: Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used in most of the “vaccines” being distributed today in the United States, is a fountain of information. Reading the article and watching the video below made for a very big challenge as I searched for the most important tidbit of information he poured out. There was simply so much it was difficult to isolate one upon which to focus.

I chose his perspective on the “vaccinated” being the actual superspreaders because it brought up an important point that can hopefully help us bring sanity back to this nation. There have been plenty of studies showing that those who get jabbed are just as likely to contract and spread the disease. What Dr. Malone speculated with strong common sense to go along with the science is that since the injections appear to keep people from getting as sick once they contract the disease compared to the unvaxxed, the vaxxed are actually the complacent ones who are currently spreading the disease the most.

It makes sense. It also means there’s a slippery slope in revealing this because it’s more likely our government will react by increasing restrictions on the vaccinated rather than easing restrictions on the unvaxxed. After careful consideration, I decided this is a positive development. The powers-that-be are attempting to make life as difficult and uncomfortable as possible for the unvaxxed. It will take sharing our difficulties with the vaccinated in order for many of them to realize the unhinged, draconian nature of what’s happening in America.

In other words, they need to feel our pain in order for us to get more of the vaccinated fighting the mandates with us. Sharing the knowledge that the unvaccinated are the actual superspreaders has a better chance of helping our cause than hurting it. Therefore, that’s the piece of information I chose to highlight here. With that said, listen to everything Dr. Malone says and read everything the Dr. Joseph Mercola writes in the article and video below. It’s all useful…

STORY AT-A-GLANCE

CDC director Rochelle Walensky overruled the CDC’s expert panel and went ahead with the recommendation to issue a booster shot for adults at high risk of infection

This is because COVID-19 shots do not fully protect you from infection, virus replication or shedding, and just because you’ve had the jab doesn’t mean you’re not going to infect anybody else

An unspoken social contract convinced many people to get the jabs — if you submit to the experimental shots, you would not only be personally protected but you would also protect your community, and we could all recover and get back to a sense of normalcy

By reducing symptoms of illness while allowing viral replication to continue, the injections increase the likelihood that vaccinated people will become superspreaders of COVID-19

Malone predicts that as the shots’ effectiveness continues to wane, we’re going to see increasing cases of vaccinated people getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized and dying as a result, at which point people will have to come to terms with the fact that they’ve been misled

Three action items Malone took home from the International COVID Summit are the importance of optimizing vitamin D levels; you don’t have to live in fear; and find a doctor who will give you early treatment for COVID-19 if you test positive

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology, was among the respected doctors, lawyers and other professionals who spoke at the International COVID Summit in Rome, September 12 to 14, 2021.

The cross-border initiative aimed to provide a safe space and platform for the exchange of information and sharing of experiences, research and studies to further the care of COVID-19 patients worldwide.

It’s become abundantly clear that the injections aren’t the panacea to end the pandemic that they’ve been purported to be, and Malone spoke with TrialSite News to help spread the truth about the jabs’ inefficacies and risks, government conflicts of interest that are putting public health at risk and more.1

The FDA and CDC Are ‘Beyond the Law’

The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologic Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted September 17, 2021, to authorize a third booster of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot Comirnaty for people over the age of 65 and other high-risk individuals.

Keep in mind that the shot you actually receive is still the Pfizer shot that is under extended emergency use authorization (EUA) — not the fully approved Comirnaty. While the two are deemed interchangeable, they are not identical from a legal standpoint. Comirnaty does not have EUA liability shielding, whereas the EUA Pfizer shot does.

While the VRBPAC voted to approve a booster for high-risk individuals and those over 65, the CDC’s expert advisory committee did not. The CDC advisory committee actually voted against recommending a booster for high-risk individuals based on their profession or living conditions, stating that only those over the age of 65 should be eligible for a booster at this time.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky, however, decided not to listen to her own experts. September 24, 2021, she simply overruled the CDC’s expert panel and went ahead with the recommendation to issue a booster dose for adults at high risk of infection due to profession or living conditions. This is only the second time in the CDC’s history that its own ACIP advisory panel has been overruled.2

“The FDA and the CDC are increasingly beyond the law. They don’t feel the need to comply in any way, even lip service really, with policies, procedures, legal requirements … or anything else. They pretty much are comfortable just doing whatever it is that they want to do,” Malone said.3 “I disagree that this is good policy at multiple levels. It’s not good science.”4

The Smoking Gun of Gain of Function Research

Malone touches briefly on the origin of SARS-CoV-2, which he says appears to have come from a lab:5

“The information linking the genetic characterization of the parent virus to what strongly appears to be a genetically engineered strain … this is all a smoking gun for gain of function research …

It’s increasingly difficult to come to any conclusion other than this originated in a laboratory, and it originated in a laboratory that was funded by the NIH NIAID [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases] … and that it was research performed in the Wuhan lab in China.”

If you use this as a working hypothesis, that SARS-CoV-2 is a product of GOF research, a project that was a collaboration between the Wuhan lab and U.S. government, and somehow the virus got out, Malone notes, imagine being a senior official in the government, such as the director of the National Institutes of Health or NIAID.

“What would your response be?” he asked. “I would be overrun by guilt. I would be frantic. And if this were to be the case, this might explain the irrational behavior on the part of the government and the senior officials in the government.”6 Conflicts of interest are also problematic, such as the inherently conflicted nature of the CDC. CDC has a mission to promote vaccines and vaccine uptake, Malone said, but also vaccine safety.

These are in conflict, and the agency is focused on vaccine promotion, not careful evaluation of vaccination safety data. Going forward, he says, the CDC should be split into two parts, so that vaccine program promotion can be separate from their safety monitoring.

Vaccinated People Are the Superspreaders

The media and government officials continue to parrot the narrative that the pandemic is one of the unvaccinated, even as “breakthrough cases,” or vaccine failures, rise. As of October 12, 2021, the CDC stated that 31,895 people who were fully injected against COVID-19 were hospitalized or died from COVID-19.7

“The vaccines do not fully protect you from infection, virus replication and shedding … just because you’ve had the jab doesn’t mean you’re not going to infect anybody else,” Malone said. Further, Malone believes that by reducing symptoms of illness while allowing viral replication to continue, the injections increase the likelihood that vaccinated people will become super spreaders of COVID-19:8

“Here’s the wrinkle to this … a case can be made, because the vaccines are providing protection from serious illness, so in general, if you get infected with Delta and you’re vaccinated, you’ll have as much virus replication in your body as the unvaccinated person, but you’re not going to feel so sick.

What does that translate to? ‘Oh, I can just go to work,’ right? So if you think it through … the vaccinated are actually the ones that are creating the highest risk for everybody, because they’re still going to be able to be infected, replicate virus at least at the level, if not higher, than the unvaccinated. They’re still shedding the virus all over the place, but they feel good. And so they are, by definition, set up to be superspreaders.”

The Social Contract Has Been Destroyed

Malone believes that many people submitted to the shots because of an unspoken social contract. In an interview with The Epoch Times, he explained:9

“That social contract was, ‘Despite what you may have heard about the risks of some of these products and the fact that we admittedly did rush them, we’re protecting your health. If you take these products, you will be safe.’ That’s the social contract. ‘Despite all these other concerns, you will be safe, and you won’t have to retake them. You’ll be protected.’ People believed they had a shield if they bought in and did this.”

The idea was self-sacrifice for the common good. If you submit to the experimental shots, you would not only be personally protected, but you would also protect your community, and we could all recover and get back to a sense of normalcy. Except — people got the shots and normalcy hasn’t returned, people have been harmed by vaccine-induced adverse events and deaths and “normal” in the sense of the word prior to 2020 has not returned.

Malone predicts that as the shots’ effectiveness wanes, we’re going to see increasing cases of vaccinated people still getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized and dying as a result. He puts a new peak at around January or February 2022.

At that point and moving forward, he said, “people will have to come to terms with the fact that the vaccinated are still being hospitalized and dying.” “The social contract will be rendered a sundry. It will be destroyed … And then people are going to have to come to terms with the fact that they’ve been misled.”10

Action Items From the International COVID Summit

One of the action items Malone took home from the International COVID Summit is one I’ve been speaking of for years: Optimize your vitamin D levels. Malone said it’s “abundantly clear” that many people are deficient in vitamin D and can benefit from increasing their levels.

Data from GrassrootsHealth’s D*Action studies suggest the optimal level for health and disease prevention is between 60 ng/mL and 80 ng/mL, while the cutoff for sufficiency appears to be around 40 ng/mL. In Europe, the measurements you’re looking for are 150 to 200 nmol/L and 100 nmol/L respectively. He also wants people to know that you don’t have to be consumed by fear:11

“You’ve been given so much of a fear message. Just fear and fear and fear. And, frankly, that’s in the interest of Big Media. This is how they sell their product. You don’t have to be afraid …

For children, unless your children have major preexisting conditions the probability of them getting death or severe disease from this is a fraction of a fraction of a fraction of a percent. It is tiny, and, frankly, particularly male children, getting damage from the vaccine is much higher than that. It’s still a fraction of a percent, but the ratio is not encouraging.”

He’s echoed the words of a growing number of doctors who are trying to get the word out about the importance of early treatment. If you have upper respiratory symptoms, first, don’t just assume it’s COVID-19. Get a test and if it’s positive, find a doctor who will give you early treatment “and the probability of you ending up in the hospital or dying is tiny.”

Malone is also part of the Global COVID Summit, which is an international alliance of doctors and scientists who are committed to speaking truth to power COVID pandemic research and treatment.12 They’re amassing a fully curated body of information geared toward medical professionals, but everyone can view their data online.

They believe that people are dying from COVID-19 due to being denied early, life-saving treatment and have created The Declaration to give physicians back their right to treat their patients and for patients to have the right to receive those treatments “without fear of interference, retribution or censorship by government, pharmacies, pharmaceutical corporations, and big tech.”13

As of October 14, 2021, more than 12,000 doctors and scientists had signed the declaration,14 and it’s still open for signature. Because Malone and others who have spoken out against COVID-19 propaganda are facing a hostile press that’s attacking their reputations and demeaning them, they’re fighting back the best way they can — by continuing to share the truth.

By providing people with real information, Malone says, “We’re determined that we’re going to break this wall of reinforcing the dominant narrative and whatever the government says.”15

“The Truth About COVID-19” exposes the hidden agenda behind the pandemic, showing the countermeasures have nothing to do with public health and everything to do with ushering in a new social and economic system based on totalitarian, technocracy-led control. So, it’s not misinformation they fear. It’s the truth they want to prevent from spreading. Pick up a copy of this best-selling book today before it’s too late.

