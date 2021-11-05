Minuteman, Compo Beach, Westport, CT

CDMedia wrote about this phenomenon in a recent article. Now it seems Westport may have joined another nationwide battle — the fight against election fraud. CDMedia has received multiple reports of votes not being counted during last week's local elections for write-in candidate Alma Sarelli. Sarelli ran as a write-in candidate for one of several Westport school board seats up for grabs last Tuesday. The town was filled with signs to 'Write in Alama for BOE' and instructions on how to do so at the ballot box were readily available online and via a word-of-mouth campaign.

I did not move to Westport for the beaches or what the town has to provide. I moved here because of the wonderful school system it has to offer. As a candidate for Board of Education, I will listen to your voices and ideas so we can keep Westport schools […]

