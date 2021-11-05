Newly declassified documents from the FBI give a sense of the depth of the bureau’s investigation into potential ties of the Saudi government to the 9/11 terror attacks.

According to The Hill , the FBI investigated how much support Saudi officials — including one at their embassy in Washington — may have given to three Saudis involved in the attacks, including “procuring living quarters and assistance with assimilating in the country.”

The declassified records also reveal the hijackers were kept unaware of certain aspects of the terror attacks, but all of them knew they were participating in a “holy war.”

“In relation to the 9/11 attacks, the hijackers knew there was a martyrdom operation, but did not know about the nature of the operation until shortly before the attack for operational security reasons,” the documents allege.

Previously, the Saudi embassy said the Saudi King “welcomes the release of the documents.”

The embassy went on to say that “any allegation that Saudi Arabia is complicit in the September 11 attacks is categorically false.”