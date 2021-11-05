— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 13, 2021 The “Tax the Rich” dress designed by Aurora James was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Daily Mail noted, adding that the 14-karat designer Mejuri jewelry gold hoop earrings were listed as worth $450 […]

— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 5, 2021 Newsweek reported of the Met event, “Individual tickets are reportedly priced at $30,000 a piece, a far cry from when [Vogue editor-in-chief Anna] Wintour first took over the running of the event in 1995 when they were just $1,000. Then there are the tables, typically bought by brands and fashion houses. These reportedly start at $275,000.” NEW – Democrat Rep. AOC wears a “Tax The Rich” dress at #MetGala , where a ticket costs $30,000 to attend. pic.twitter.com/V9B7UGoGX5

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images On Thursday night, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) trolled far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who in mid-October had worn a designer dress to the ultra-expensive Met Gala that stated, “Tax The Rich,” by tweeting out a photo of her in a dress that was emblazoned in huge letters, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

