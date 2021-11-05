Kyle Rittenhouse / Pool Photo via AP Jack Posobiec, senior editor at Human Events , reported via Twitter that at least two major Kenosha , Wisconsin, government figures involved in the events that form the background of the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse are from the same family. Posobiec tweets that “the mayor who let Kenosha burn, the DA, and the lead detective in the Kyle Rittenhouse case are all members of the same family. Are you paying attention yet?” The mayor who let Kenosha burn, the DA, and the lead detective in the Kyle Rittenhouse case are all members of the same family — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 4, 2021 Kevin Mathewson, editor and investigative journalist at the Kenosha County Eye , claimed that Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian “wants Kyle to take the blame and distract us from his failures as our leader,” and that he “has a lot of powerful family members in charge here in Kenosha” that can assist him. In August of 2020, according to NPR , Mayor Antaramian said that “peaceful protests are not a problem . . . our biggest problem really did come from people coming from outside the area and causing a great deal […]

