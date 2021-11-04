The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) finally got around to issuing its federal vaccine mandate regulation on Thursday and it will be deploying a national policing force to ensure compliance. The fines for non-compliance are hefty: ‘Penalties for noncompliance can range from $13,653 per serious violation to $136,532 if a company willfully violates the rules.’ Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) told the Daily Caller on Thursday that he is introducing legislation that would block the use of federal funds for enforcement of the unlawful federal vaccine mandates. “The bill, reviewed exclusively by the Daily Caller, is only one sentence long,” the Daily Caller noted. “The Senate voted down a similar amendment when Republicans tried to attach it to a bill providing funding for the federal government.” “Brooks’ bill goes further, however, banning the use of federal funds to enforce any vaccine mandate,” the report noted. “Federal employees, most notably military personnel, are required to receive certain vaccinations against various infectious diseases, including chickenpox, influenza, measles, mumps and rubella.” “The time for action is now, and the American people deserve to know who is willing to stand with them to defend our constitution, our freedoms, and the principles that have combined to make America […]

Read the whole story at beckernews.com

