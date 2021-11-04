Scott, a 29-year veteran of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was pushed out of the Biden administration in June after objecting to President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, which he felt were making the border less secure and jeopardizing national security. In an interview with BlazeTV host Glenn Beck on Wednesday, he said that since Biden assumed office the state of the border has dramatically deteriorated and could be made even worse if Border Patrol agents are fired for failing to comply with the vaccine mandate. Scott told Beck he’s heard from sources in the agency that as many as 10,000 agents “are on the chopping block right now” because only 52% of agents have submitted their vaccination status. The other 48% have either not been vaccinated or haven’t yet told CBP if they’ve gotten shots. Scott said the mandate has caused a “huge problem” and that agents attempting to receive a religious exemption are having a “nightmare” securing one.

At a time when border security is now “worse than ever,” retired Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott warns that nearly half of the federal government’s Border Patrol agents could face termination because of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn