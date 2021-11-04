No institutions are safe from the changes occurring in our culture. None. Recently, we’ve seen a Marine lieutenant colonel court-martialed for asking commanders to take responsibility for the clown show that was the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Before that, another lieutenant colonel, this one in the Space Force, was relieved of command after writing a book about how Marxism had infiltrated and was taking over the military. Now, Lieutenant Colonel Sean McBride of the 602 nd Aviation Support Battalion has been relieved. His violation? Not giving soldiers the warm-and-fuzzies. Lt. Col. McBride and his senior noncommissioned officer Command Sergeant Major Mario Salomone III, were initially suspended upon an anonymous report was received alleging the command team demonstrated “racism, bigotry and discrimination,” a serious charge, no doubt, if it could be substantiated. The problem was it couldn’t be. The command team was subsequently investigated, and no evidence could be found supporting the original allegations. And though that should have been the end of it, it wasn’t. Lt. Col. McBride derided the conduct of the higher command for tweets published on their official account slandering him as racist, which was ultimately found to be a baseless accusation. CSM Salomone III was reinstated but quickly replaced. […]

Read the whole story at www.louderwithcrowder.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker