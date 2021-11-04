ILLEGAL: New Jersey Gubernatorial Election Worker: ‘I’ll let you[Non-Citizen/Non-Registered Voter] fill out completely a ballot right now.’ #ExposeNJ pic.twitter.com/Eg2DpnDRkg — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) November 4, 2021

The New Jersey Governor race was called for the Democrat incumbent Phil Murphy. This comes after obvious issues were identified overnight where 40,000 ballots were awarded to Murphy in Bergen County after the county was already at 100% reporting. Republican Ciattarelli was ahead all night when the corrupt Democrats did a 2am ballot dump to put Murphy over the finish line. Project Veritas caught a New Jersey gubernatorial election worker in Essex County telling a PV journalist claiming to be an Irish citizen that he can fill out a ballot TRENDING: New Jersey Governor Race Called for Democrat Murphy by 20,000 Votes After He Mysteriously Gained 40,000 Ballots Overnight 'I'll let you[Non-Citizen/Non-Registered Voter] fill out completely a ballot right now,' the poll worker said.VIDEO: ILLEGAL: New Jersey Gubernatorial Election Worker: 'I'll let you[Non-Citizen/Non-Registered Voter] fill out completely a ballot right now.' #ExposeNJ pic.twitter.com/Eg2DpnDRkg — Eric Spracklen�� (@EricSpracklen) November 4, 2021

