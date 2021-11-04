South Dakota Governorn Kristi Noem announced she would fight the Biden-Harris regime’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate on Thursday following the release of the new OSHA rules. She posted to Twitter:

“This morning, the Biden Administration released their guidance through OSHA that affects over 100 million Americans. I am announcing that today, we are joining a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates. @JoeBiden, see you in court.”

This morning, the Biden Administration released their guidance through OSHA that affects over 100 million Americans. I am announcing that today, we are joining a lawsuit against the Biden Administration's unconstitutional vaccine mandates.@JoeBiden, see you in court. pic.twitter.com/sA3xnEIYuQ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 4, 2021

“From the very beginning, I’ve told President Biden that I would defend the freedom of the people of South Dakota and that if he took this action, that we would see him in court,” she said. “The Constitution does not give them authority to take this type of action.”

According to Becker News:

Attorney General Jason Ravensborg’s office said Thursday afternoon that South Dakota has joined with Missouri and other states in the lawsuit against Biden’s federal vaccine mandate.

“Noem has used executive orders to bar any governmental entity in the state from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for employees or otherwise, and to exempt state employees from federal vaccine mandates,” the Argus Leader points out.

“She’s also voiced opposition to efforts to prohibit private employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for employees and customers, but indicated last month that she’s interested in legislation to bolster a private employee’s right to obtain a medical or religious exemption,” the report noted.

As earlier reported, twenty four states attorney generals threatened to sue the Biden administration in September, shortly after the White House announced the federal vaccine mandates. Two of those states have formally declared their lawsuits, with many more to come.

Hopefully, Noem will fulfill the promise of defending the Constitution. She seemed so promising early in her career but has faded in recent months. This could bring her back into prominence if successful.

