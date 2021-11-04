The polymerase chain reaction tests that were never intended to be diagnostic tools have been used to do just that. This is just one unmitigated disaster showing that COVID-19 is a scam and the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on the planet.

When the case demic began, the FDA admitted that clinical specimens of SARS-CoV-2 were not readily available to develop molecular in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays. The FDA authorized IVDs based on available data from contrived samples that were generated from a range of material sources that included gene-specific RNA, synthetic RNA or whole-genome viral RNA. At least fifty-nine different EUAs were issued for various contrived IVDs to generate these fraudulent covid-19 PCR tests. –Natural News

What we should know, is that first, SARS-CoV-2 hasn’t been isolated according to Food and Drug Administration documents. On page 43 of 80 2nd paragraph 2nd sentence of the FDA’s own document, reads: ” Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCOV were available for CDC…” (they used “characterized Stock”) https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download

So what are the PCR tests even looking for if the virus hasn’t been isolated? Literally the common cold or the fly. Now, do we know why the flu has magically disappeared over the past couple of years?

All common colds have been diagnosed as “COVID” and yet this scam keeps getting more sinister. Now there’s an injection the ruling class insists everyone take to protect them from something that they cannot even prove exists.

Due to the realization that the “died with = died from” paradigm is dependent on the accuracy of the “with” part – which depends largely on PCR test kits. Given the use of high threshold values for “diagnosis” of COVID-19, the rates of cases and deaths have been grossly exaggerated. We knew this from almost the beginning of this hoax. We knew they were overstating deaths and “lying with statistics.”

The evidence is becoming so overwhelming, it is getting hard to remain ignorant of it. As Popular Rationalism reported, the evidence is coming in from all sources (except the United States masters and ruling class) that Italy has revised its estimated number of deaths from COVID-19 from over 130,000 to less than 4,000 – overnight. If the United States admits they lied about the number of COVID deaths (which we know they have) they will have to also admit that the “vaccine” is something else entirely.

The CDC admits that PCR tests can’t differentiate between Coronaviruses…. let that sink in… that means that for the past year and a half colds and the flu have been diagnosed as Covid. Let 👏 that 👏 sink 👏 in 👏 — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) July 27, 2021

With mass testing will come another “case demic.” With another case demic, the ruling class will be able to use it as an excuse to lock people down again and force the “vaccine” on them so they can roll out their New World Order agenda. We need to come together and wake up to what’s really going on. Are we going to be slaves? Or are we going be free?

Image via Harvard Business Review. Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

