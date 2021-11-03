U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Tuesday held a discussion with a panel of experts, including clinicians, scientists, lawyers and patient advocates, and with people injured by COVID vaccines, who gave powerful testimonies about their experiences.

Johnson and the expert panel discussed the importance of early treatment for COVID, healthcare freedom and natural immunity, the impacts of mandates on the American workforce and the economy, COVID vaccine safety concerns and the lack of transparency from federal health agencies in response to his COVID oversight requests.

None of the major mainstream media outlets picked up the event, but Children’s Health Defense hosted Johnson’s live panel discussion on CHD.TV. Cody Flint [57.20], a 33-year-old airline pilot from Cleveland, Mississippi, was among those who spoke out about their injuries. Flint was healthy and had no underlying health conditions prior to receiving Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Within 30 minutes of getting his first dose on Feb. 1, Flint developed a severe stabbing headache that later became a burning sensation in the back of his neck. Two days later, he got into his airplane to do a job and quickly realized something wasn’t right. Flint explained:

“I was starting to develop tunnel vision and my headache was getting worse. Approximately two hours into my flying I pulled my airplane up to turn around and felt an extreme burst of pressure in my ears. Instantly I was nearly blacked out, dizzy, disoriented, nauseous and shaking uncontrollably. By the grace of God I was able to land my plane without incident, though I do not remember doing this.

“My initial diagnosis of vertigo and a severe panic attack — although I’ve never had a history of either of these — was later replaced with left and right perilymphatic fistula, eustachian tube dysfunction and elevated intracranial pressure due to brain swelling. My condition continued to decline and my doctors told me only an adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccination or major head trauma could have caused this much spontaneous damage.”

Flint underwent numerous spinal taps and two surgeries to address the fistulas and intracranial pressure. He said he has more questions than answers, does not know if he will ever be able to fly a plane again, lost a year of his life and part of his children’s lives.

“This vaccine has taken my career from me, and the future I have worked so hard to build,” Flint said. “I used all my savings just to pay medical bills just to be able to survive. My family is on the verge of losing everything we have.”

Flint, who is pro-science and pro-vaccine, said the main issue rests squarely on the fact that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NIH (National Institutes of Health) refuse to acknowledge that real lives are being absolutely destroyed by this vaccine.

“The federal government has yet to help a single one of the vaccine-injured,” Flint said. “It was my understanding the federal government accepted the responsibility of helping people injured by vaccines, considering they gave pharmaceutical companies fully legal immunity from people like me.”

Flint said it is time for the government to stop silencing vaccine injuries like his, and it is unconscionable for these agencies not to help.

​​Lt. Col. Theresa Long [101:00], a U.S. Army surgeon, said she believes the COVID vaccine is a greater threat to a soldier’s health and military readiness than the virus itself.

“Over 200,000 service members have rejected the vaccine yet the military is pressing forward without regard to the damage to the morale and readiness to process these soldiers out,” Long said. “We have never lost 200,000 soldiers on the battlefield in a few months. Taking soldiers out of uniform has the same impact on readiness as losing them on the battlefield.”

Long explained she tried to get senior leadership within the military to inform military members of the risks of vaccines, as required by informed consent. She said in one day, she had to ground three out of three pilots due to COVID vaccine injuries. When she told her command, her patients were canceled, her charts were pulled for review and Long was told she would not be seeing acute patients anymore — just healthy pilots who needed physicals.

Ernest Ramirez [1:16:40], from Texas, said his only son, 16 years old, collapsed while playing basketball and passed away from myocarditis following Pfizer vaccination. Ramirez got his son the Pfizer vaccine to protect him because it was the right thing to do.

“My government lied to me,” Ramirez said. “They said it was safe, and now I go home to an empty house,” Ramerez said. “They need to quit pushing this on children. I lost mine and you need to protect yours.”

Ramerez said the vaccine isn’t worth the risks, and all he wants is his son back. “Do not make the mistake I made. I did it because I thought it was a great thing to do. It wasn’t.”

“On Dec. 17, 2020, they did a study and they knew it [the COVID vaccine] was causing heart problems in teenagers. Why wasn’t it released until October of this year?” Ramerez asked. “This is murder.”

Where there is risk, there must be choice

“I love the “hell out of my country,” Ramerez said, “but I do not trust my government anymore.”

Kyle Werner [123:40:40] is a 29-year-old professional mountain bike racer and three-time national champion from Idaho who was diagnosed with pericarditis following vaccination. Werner said he got vaccinated because his country asked him to and he believed the vaccine was safe and effective.

“In June, I joined the rapidly growing number of young men who developed pericarditis — inflammation of the lining surrounding the heart — post mRNA vaccine,” Werner said. “That condition, along with POTS [postural orthostatic tachycardia] and reactive arthritis, have completely brought an end to life as I knew it.”

Werner said he has since been bedridden, is unable to work and unable to exercise for months. He fears his career “has been officially ended.”

Werner said he isn’t asking the government to end the vaccine program, he just wants some transparency and acknowledgment of what’s happening so that “we as a country” can have an honest discussion of the risks.

“Where there is risk, there must be choice, and without acknowledging people are being seriously injured and dying, we are doing a great disservice to the American people,” Werner said.

“It is estimated Moderna and Pfizer will make $60 billion this year on COVID vaccines,” Werner said. “With the roll-out of boosters and mandates, it seems like much of that is destined to be recurring revenue.”

Werner suggested a portion of the profits should be set aside to study vaccine injuries and to compensate the vaccine-injured.

This is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. This is a pandemic of trauma.

Douglas Cameron [127:29] was a healthy and physically active 64-year-old before he received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) shot at his workplace on April 5. The day after his vaccination he started experiencing side effects he believed were due to the vaccine.

“I lost bladder control, suffered ED [erectile dysfunction], my legs felt odd, I had a […] sensation in my hips” and “over the next few days my symptoms worsened and I became alarmed.”

Cameron went to the ER where he explained to doctors he had recently received J&J’s vaccine. He tested positive for COVID and underwent a battery of tests before being sent home.

Three days later Cameron told his wife he felt like he drank poison. “My whole body felt different,” Cameron said. “I went to bed at 10:00 p.m at night and woke up at 2 a.m paralyzed from the diaphragm down.”

Doctors discovered Cameron had a blood clot in his leg and his entire spinal cord had swollen and hemorrhaged. He was placed on a ventilator, was in the ICU for two weeks and spent 105 days in the hospital and rehab centers.

“I have had multiple MRIs, CT scans, EKGs, x-rays, spinal angiograms, spinal taps, autoimmune blood tests, muscle biopsies — everything has come back negative in an attempt to pin my paralysis on my body and not the J&J vaccine,” Cameron said. “Today I am an unemployed paraplegic who is learning an entirely new lifestyle and the only thing I did between full health and my current condition was take a shot.”

Suzanna Newell [1:32:30] a former triathlete from Minnesota, was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease after receiving her second dose of Pfizer on April 13. She now needs a walker or cane to get around.

Since Newell was injured she has very little motivation or energy. She has extreme fatigue, struggles to retrieve words, can’t concentrate or focus, has ringing in her ears, blurred vision, muscle spasms, internal vibrations and joint pain. Newell was diagnosed with small-fiber neuropathy, an autoimmune disorder, and is now on disability.

“This is not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. This is a pandemic of trauma.” Newell said. “We are unnecessarily being traumatized due to our cases being overlooked, misdiagnosed and hidden. We aren’t being believed and our trust in the media and government is faltering.”

Newell said at a minimum, the public has a right to know that injuries are a possibility before they’re vaccinated. Newell said she was excited to get the vaccine to do her part for her country, but “where is my country now?”

Kelly Ann Rodriguez [1:43:30], a 35-year-old mother from Washington, needs a walker after her second Pfizer vaccine dose on May 5.

“On June 29, my predictable life came to a screeching halt,” Rodriguez said. “I lost my ability to speak naturally. I have become unable to walk without a walker and I do not know if or when the tremors will come or go. I can no longer cook, clean or even pick up or hold my baby for too long before my body starts to shake uncontrollably or is thrown into excruciating pain.”

Rodriguez explained:

“This has become the most lonely and isolating experience in my 35 years of life. I have been made to feel that I do not matter to those in western medicine. That I am nothing more than an annoyance and waste of time. I deserve to be heard and treated with compassion, but instead, I have been called a liar and a fake and I have even been told by the ER doctors that this is all in my head and there is nothing medically wrong with me, to the point where they called a social worker to have me evaluated and committed to a […] mental health hospital.

Maddie de Garay from Ohio volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine trial when she was 12. On Jan. 20, Maddie received her second dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a participant in the clinical trial for 12- to 15-year-olds and is now in a wheelchair. Her vaccine adverse reaction has been completely ignored by the FDA, CDC, Pfizer and the mainstream media.

Maddie and her mother, Stephanie de Garay also participated in Johnson’s June 29 press conference for vaccine-injured families. De Garay’s mother said neither Pfizer, the FDA or CDC have contacted her about her daughter’s condition, and Maddie’s adverse event was excluded from the data Pfizer reported about its clinical trial.

Dr. Joe Wallskog [3:01:00], an orthopedic surgeon from Wisconsin, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis after receiving Moderna vaccination on Dec. 30. Wallskog has been off work since attempting to go back two weeks after his diagnosis, as he is no longer safe to work as an orthopedic surgeon.

Wallskog has not been contacted by U.S. health agencies, other than the CDC verifying his report was submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting stem (VAERS). His injury was not classified as “serious,” because he was not hospitalized and did not die.

“My life has dramatically changed after this adverse reaction,” Wallskog said.“The career I’ve had for 19 years, that I took 14 years to train for is likely over.”

Brianne Dressen [2:40:00], a clinical trial participant in the U.S. AstraZeneca trial, is co-founder of react19.org — a patient advocacy organization dedicated to increasing awareness of adverse events.

Dressen participated in Johnson’s June 29 press conference, and her husband provided public comment to the FDA during their recent hearing on the authorization of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Dressen suffered an adverse event in Nov. 2020 during the AstraZeneca clinical trial, was dropped from the trial and her reaction was excluded from AstraZeneca’s reported data. Dressen said:

“The heads of the NIH, FDA and CDC have known first-hand about my case and thousands of others,” Dressen said. “These direct reports began as early as last December. I along with several injured physicians continued to reach out to the FDA through emails and phone calls. We did emails and video conferences with Peter Marks and Janet Woodcock.”

Dressen said she has “asked and begged repeatedly for them to acknowledge these reactions,” but they declined.

“They know their lack of acknowledgment has created an insurmountable barrier to our ability to receive medical care from doctors who rely on these agencies for information,” Dressen said.

Dressen said U.S. health agencies are aware of vaccine injuries, deaths, the lack of follow-up on VAERS, injuries to children, problems with clinical trials, the scientific and media censorship and mandates imposed on the injured. “They know all of it,” Dressen said, “and they have for months.”

Dressen said the NIH, an institute many turned to for help, is no longer accepting calls from the vaccine-injured.

“Here’s your proper informed consent. If you get COVID, you will get medical help,” Dressen said. “But I’m afraid to tell you” if you have an adverse reaction, “you’re on your own. The government won’t help you. The drug companies won’t help you. The medical teams will have no idea how to help you. Financially you will on your own. You will be completely on your own.”

Dressen ended her testimony by sharing a letter from a friend who committed suicide because she could no longer endure her COVID vaccine injury.

© 2021 Children's Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children's Health Defense, Inc.

