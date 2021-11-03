On a recent episode of “The Jimmy Dore Show,” comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore condemned the popular portrayal of COVID policy critics as anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists.

“Because I’ve been giving a critical examination of the COVID narrative, they’re calling me anti-vax, even though I’m double vaccinated,” said Dore. “And I’m not anti-vaccine, I’m anti-mandate.”

Dore said he’s against COVID vaccine mandates because vaccinated individuals can still spread the disease to others. He took issue with the popular justification for mandate policies — the need to protect others from disease.

“That isn’t what the science shows,” Dore said. “A vaccinated person does not protect other people.”

Dore pointed to an Oct. 28 Bloomberg article on how COVID vaccines don’t protect people from getting the virus.

According to the article:

“People inoculated against COVID-19 are just as likely to spread the Delta variant of the virus to contacts in their household as those who haven’t had shots, according to new research.”

The article cited research, published in the Lancet Journal of Infectious Disease, showing “the peak viral load of COVID patients was similar regardless of vaccination status.” The researchers wrote:

“The ongoing transmission we are seeing between vaccinated people makes it essential for unvaccinated people to get vaccinated to protect themselves.”

Commenting on the research, Dore said:

“So you get vaccinated to protect yourself. That’s what the science says … but the medical establishment is telling you to get vaccinated to protect other people and so we can reach herd immunity and this study proves that this narrative which says if we vaccinate everyone there will be no more COVID … it’s not actually true.

“Even if you vaccinate 100% of the population, according to the science, people will still be giving and getting COVID … the idea that the unvaccinated are a threat to you is ridiculous because the vaccinated are just as likely to spread COVID as the unvaccinated.”

Dore also cited a recent Harvard study showing countries and counties with the highest vaccination rates also have the highest rates of transmission.

“The idea that you can vaccinate your way out of the pandemic is completely incorrect,” Dore said. “This false narrative is coming from the corporate media and Big Pharma and it’s not right.”

“So we’re against mandates on principle and because they’re unscientific and guess who was also against mandates?” Dore asked.

Dore played a clip from an August 2020 interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Biden, in which Fauci said, “I don’t think you’ll ever see a mandating of [COVID-19] vaccines for the general public … you would never mandate it.”

When the interviewer asked Fauci what the contingency plan would be for those who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Fauci said people who refuse the vaccine “have every right to refuse and I don’t think you even need a contingency plan.”

Dore also played a clip, from April, of Nancy Pelosi, echoing a similar point: “We cannot require someone to be vaccinated and it’s a matter of privacy to know who is or who is not vaccinated.”

“What changed?” asked Dore.

Dore said government officials who claim COVID is a pandemic of the unvaccinated were proven wrong this week when White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki, who is double vaccinated, came down with a case of symptomatic COVID.

Watch the segment here:

Image via YouTube.

