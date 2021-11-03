During the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, an FBI special agent testified out of public view about a spy video taken above the Kenosha riots on Aug. 25, 2020. The thermal imaging video, given over to defense attorneys in the month before trial, purports to show wrongdoing by the 17-year-old shooter. But high-definition and apparently other versions of the video have suddenly become unavailable to watch.
PJ Media reported on the surveillance video, which shows Rittenhouse being chased and lunged at by the first man he eventually shot.
In court Tuesday, courtroom cameras were turned off to protect the identity of FBI Special Agent Brandon Cramin, who was in charge of the surveillance that night. Newspaper scribes noted that his “testimony was meant simply to provide the basis for Binger’s expected later use of the video, which he has said will show that Rittenhouse chased Rosenbaum and had some kind of confrontation before the tables turned and Rosenbaum chased him,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .
If, as prosecutors claim, the dynamics were the other way around, where is that video?
Prosecutors argued that the defense was given hours of video from the FBI fixed-wing […]
