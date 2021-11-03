It’s looking like David has beaten Goliath. A humble, lifelong resident of New Jersey – who has been a commercial truck driver for 25 years, has had absolutely no political experience, and was equipped with an airtight grassroots budget – has almost assuredly unseated the second most powerful politician in the state after he spent just $153 – not a typo – on his entire campaign. Conservative Edward Durr is on the cusp of pulling off one of the most astonishing upsets in recent memory. With 99% of the votes reported, Durr holds a commanding 2,000+ vote (4%) lead in his race against the incumbent Senate President – 20-plus-year establishment democrat Stephen Sweeney. TRENDING: BREAKING: Democrat Tricks in New Jersey Governor’s Race – Republican Winning Largest County with 100% of Votes Counted Then Vote Flips and Democrat Miraculously Wins County Durr’s seat in the 3rd legislative district is all but locked up. The correct current totals in Durr/Sweeney are as listed by @DecisionDeskHQ . pic.twitter.com/evNesc86ZJ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 3, 2021 The most impressive part of it all – He spent just $153 on his entire campaign! About half of that total was spent on […]

