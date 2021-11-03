“The fact of the matter is the mortality rate for children from COVID-19 is 0.025, which is very similar to the rate for seasonal flu, and we haven’t been for years and years going through all these things for seasonal flu,” Dr. Carson explained. Dr. Ben Carson: “This Is Really A Giant Experiment,” Vaccinating Children “Makes No Sense Whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/CF3rERpctY — […]

Carson, who served in the Trump administration as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, issued a warning about the Biden Regime’s push to vaccinate America’s children for COVID-19, citing children’s extremely low mortality rate from coronavirus and the unknown long term impact of the injections and referring to the entire vaccination effort as “a giant experiment.” Speaking to Maria Bartiromo of Fox News on Sunday Morning Futures, Dr. Carson said he “absolutely not” when asked if he supported the Center for Disease Control (CDC) decision to roll out Pfizer COVID-19 injections for children ages 5-11 years old.

Former Republican presidential candidate and expert neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson called the COVID-19 injections “a giant experiment,” adding that vaccinating America’s kids “makes no sense whatsoever” due to the extremely low mortality rate when it comes to coronavirus infection among children.

