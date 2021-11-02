House Television via AP One of the things I hear expressed most often from other conservatives including fellow conservative writers and commentators is the frustration about getting “the message” out, whether it be over proposed legislation/policy ideas or countering false media narratives about conservatives in general. While conservatives typically fare better in pitching their message to local and regional media outfits, historically they have had an uphill climb in terms of selling that message on a national level. The reason for this is because, unlike the local media outlets who are more closely connected to the people reading/watching their coverage, the national media doesn’t feel a similar responsibility to get things right the first time around, and have few if any compunctions about knowingly running off half-cocked on a story as long as the story “proves” a political/social narrative they want to push. Worse, those same media outlets rarely feel any obligation to their readers to correct the record after the fact. And even if they do eventually get around to doing so, the damage has already been done – which was the entire point. Mission accomplished. As frustrating as I know that is, I feel like the tide is turning in […]

