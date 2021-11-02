Physician and Army Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long spoke today during a roundtable discussion organized by Senator Ron Johnson. She reported some very disturbing details of her experiences with patients who had recently been “vaccinated” for Covid-19.

“With respect to aviation safety, risk communication is critical,” she said. “I saw five patients in clinic, two of which presented with chest pain days to weeks after vaccination and were subsequently diagnosed with pericarditis and worked up to rule out myocarditis.”

The military’s push for universal vaccinations, which comes down from the Biden-Harris regime via the Pentagon, has been a contentious issue because the facts do not support the decision. The recovery rate for young and healthy people, which account for the vast majority of members of the military, is so astronomical it boggles the mind to think that this disease is being focused on so tenaciously.

For the elderly and immunocompromised, Covid-19 offers a greater risk, but our military is not comprised of very many who can be classified as vulnerable. Combine this with the fact that natural immunity has been proven to be far superior to the so-called “protections” offered by the vaccines and it’s easy to conclude the Covid injections are completely unnecessary for servicemembers.

Then, there are the adverse reactions, including death, that have been reported so far. The sheer number of reports is exponentially higher than reports for the last two decades of all other vaccines combined. These details make Lt. Col. Long’s story even more infuriating.

“The third pilot had been vaccinated and felt like he was drunk, chronically fatigued within 24 hours after vaccination,” she continued. “The pilot told me he didn’t know what to do so he drank a lot of coffee to ‘wake himself up’ and continue to fly until he realized it wasn’t going away.”

In the past, a handful of reports of adverse reactions were enough to make healthcare and government officials hit the brakes on further injections. But instead of expressing concern and pushing the Lt. Col. Long’s story up the chain of command, she was suppressed. According to her report:

“After I reported to my command my concerns that in one morning I had to ground three out of three pilots due to vaccine injuries, the next day my patients were canceled, my charts were pulled for review, and I was told that I would not be seeing acute patients anymore, just healthy pilots there for their flight physical.”

She then turned her attention to Anthony Fauci and the medical establishment driving the Biden-Harris regime’s policies on Covid-19. According to CD Media:

U.S. Army Flight Surgeon LTC Theresa Long today slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci and America’s medical agency establishment, saying ‘They are unfit to fly this airplane…’

LTC Long, a senior flight surgeon at the U.S. Army Flight School at Fort Rucker, submitted a signed affidavit earlier in the year warning the Covid vaccine mandate could make the entire Army pilot corp medically grounded. Of course, that is China’s and Biden’s intention all along, to destroy our military fighting capability. A civil airline pilot recently died in-flight after taking the vaccine.

This is only one of dozens of bombshells coming out of Senator Johnson’s roundtable. As of the time of this article it is still going on:

Suppression of information regarding the many hazards associated with the Covid-19 vaccines has been so rampant, even a sitting Senator cannot get mainstream media to cover it. This is why it’s so important that we spread the word. A good chunk of the money donated to this site goes to promotion of these stories so we can reach as much of the American public as possible.

We are fighting to reveal two major truths on this front: The injections are dangerous and they’re ineffective. We are often told to “follow the science.” Regarding both risk and effectiveness, the science is crystal clear. But the minions of Big Pharma — namely government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, and the healthcare industry — are doing everything they can to keep the truth buried.

In September, we posted a story by Dr. Joel Hirschhorn detailing her sworn affidavit regarding the Covid-19 “vaccines”:

Affidavit of Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, MD, MPH: A Brave Indictment of COVID Vaccines

This article celebrates the amazing bravery of a physician and senior military officer attacking the evil stupidity and anti-science character of the public health establishment. Standing up to the coercive mandates to force COVID vaccine shots for large segments of the population that have far more risks than benefits from them. Notably children, those with natural immunity, and healthy, young military personnel. This hero needs massive public support. She should become a shining example for all physicians to fight for both medical freedom and genuine science.

In this pandemic where truths are crowded out by propaganda and political insanity it is critically important to credit a truly remarkable document by a courageous medical professional.

Here are highlights from such a document, well worth the attention of all those who genuinely have informed concerns about current COVID vaccines.

Physician and Army Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long is a rare courageous truth-teller willing to probably jeopardize a military career for the greater good. To try and steer the Department of Defense to policies that protect military personnel from dangerous and unnecessary COVID vaccines and defend our national defense.

Here is an initial observation: “Use of mRNA vaccines in our fighting force, presents a risk of undetermined magnitude, in a population in which less than 20 active-duty personnel out of 1.4 million, died of the underlying SARs- CoV-2.” Statistical truths are routinely ignored by government officials mismanaging the pandemic.

Dr. Long focused on a now widely recognized health impact of current COVID vaccines, saying “vaccination with mRNA increases the risk of myocarditis.” “Research shows that most individuals with myocarditis do not have any symptoms. Complications of myocarditis include dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, sudden cardiac death and carries a mortality rate of 20% at one year and 50% at 5 years. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. National Library of Medicine, ‘despite optimal medical management, overall mortality has not changed in the last 30 years.’”

‘We must establish a screening program to identify those at increased risk of myocarditis, i.e., those that have received mRNA vaccinations with [Pfizer] or Moderna, or have any of the following symptoms: chest pain, shortness of breath or palpitations”

With regard to the Pfizer vaccine, “One of the primary ingredients of the Lipid Nanoparticle delivery system is “ALC 1035.” This is a toxic material. It “comprises between 30-50% of the total ingredients.” Among a number of serious possible effects is this reality: “Caution: Product has not been fully validated for medical applications. For research use only.”

Also noted: “Other journals and scientific papers also denote that this particular ingredient has never been used in humans before.” The Colonel correctly notes “My assessment is that ALC 1035 is a known toxin with little study, specifically restricted to ‘research only’ and effectively has no prior [medical] use history.”

Another ingredient in the vaccine is a known toxic chemical: “Polyethylene Glycol is the active ingredient in antifreeze.” There have been countless cases where people have been fatally poisoned with this chemical. This comment by the Colonel is especially impressive: “I cannot discern what form of alchemy Pfizer and the FDA have discovered that would make antifreeze into a healthful cure to the human body.”

Another important point is that “Moderna’s key ingredient, SM-102 is significantly more dangerous than the Pfizer ALC 3015.” Noted is that “This Moderna ingredient is deadly.”

“I have also reviewed scientific data and peer reviewed studies that discuss and analyze results and conclude that natural immunity is at least as good if not far superior to any Covid Vaccine available at this time.” Exactly correct. Noted is that “natural immunity provides a 13-fold better protection against Covid 19 infections than any currently available Covid 19 Vaccine.” The Colonel points out the Department of Defense’s disinterest in recognizing “a military member’s prior [natural] immunity to Covid 19; even where it may be demonstrated with a recent antibody test.”

Here is a detailed telling by the Colonel of recent empirical evidence she is personally informed about regarding the real health impacts of COVID vaccines on military people. It is truly worth reading:

“I personally observed the most physically fit female soldier I have seen in over 20 years in the Army go from Colligate level athlete training for Ranger School, to being physically debilitated with cardiac problems, newly diagnosed pituitary brain tumor and thyroid dysfunction within weeks of getting vaccinated. Several military physicians have shared with me their firsthand experience with a significant increase in the number of young soldiers with migraines, menstrual irregularities, cancer, suspected myocarditis and reporting cardiac symptoms after vaccination.

“Numerous Soldiers and DOD civilians have told me of how they were sick, bed-ridden, debilitated, and unable to work for days to weeks after vaccination. I have also recently reviewed three flight crew members’ medical records, all of which presented with both significant and aggressive systemic health issues.

“Today I received word of one fatality and two ICU cases on Fort Hood; the deceased was an Army pilot who could have been flying at the time. All three pulmonary embolism events happened within 48 hours of their vaccination. I cannot attribute this result to anything other than the Covid 19 vaccines as the source of these events. Each person was in top physical condition before the inoculation and each suffered the event within 2 days post vaccination.

“Correlation by itself does not equal causation, however, significant causal patterns do exist that raise correlation into a probable cause; and the burden to prove otherwise falls on the authorities such as the CDC, FDA, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. I find the illnesses, injuries and fatalities observed to be the proximate and causal effect of the Covid 19 vaccinations.”

If only more physicians would have the good sense to make that last medically smart comment.

This statement is also important: “I can report of knowing over fifteen military physicians and healthcare providers who have shared experiences of having their safety concerns ignored and being ostracized for expressing or reporting safety concerns as they relate to COVID vaccinations.”

And here are several correct observations on harmful vaccine impacts:

“None of the ordered Emergency Use Covid 19 vaccines can or will provide better immunity than an infection-recovered person [with natural immunity]. All [current] vaccines in the age group and fitness level of my patients are more risky, harmful and dangerous than having no vaccine at all, whether a person is Covid recovered or facing a Covid 19 infection.

“Direct evidence exists and suggests that all persons who have received a Covid 19 vaccine are damaged in their cardiovascular system in an irreparable and irrevocable manner. Due to the Spike protein production that is engineered into the user’s genome, each such recipient of the Covid 19 vaccines already have micro clots in their cardiovascular system that present a danger to their health and safety. That such micro clots over time will become bigger clots by the very nature of the shape and composition of the Spike proteins being produced and said proteins are found throughout the user’s body, including the brain.”

See this detailed account of vaccine induced blood problems.

As to the vaccine dangers for the military personnel the Colonel is responsible for: “Flight crews present extraordinary risks to themselves and others given the equipment they operate, munitions carried thereon and areas of operation in close proximity to populated areas.”

And most importantly: “I hereby recommend to the Secretary of Defense that all pilots, crew and flight personnel in the military service who required hospitalization from injection or received any Covid 19 vaccination be grounded similarly for further dispositive assessment.”

The Colonel, like some other brave and honest medical professionals, also stressed this: “We must evaluate and immediately implement alternatives to mRNA vaccines to include Ivermectin (FDA approved 1996) and Hydroxychloroquine (FDA approved 1955).”

To sum up, we have a highly educated and credentialed senior military officer stepping up to tell those above her and the public about the major risks of COVID vaccines for military personnel. This physician strongly needs public support in the fight for pandemic truths.

What she has concluded is just as important for the public as for military leadership and personnel. She has revealed the evil idiocy of the current public health establishment mindlessly pushing COVID vaccines for everyone.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder and many articles on the pandemic, worked on health issues for decades. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors. He has lectured at many universities, including the Army War College.

