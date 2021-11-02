Earlier this week, Natural News posted an article detailing the changing of the definition of “vaccines” to include mRNA jabs, allowing them to be used within the all-important Emergency Use Authorization protocols that stuck us with the jabs in the first place. Now, a fulfilled FOIA request tells us why they changed the definition again.
Who do they blame for the change? “Right-wing covid 19 pandemic deniers,” of course. According to Technofog:
The CDC caused an uproar in early September 2021, after it changed its definitions of “vaccination” and “vaccine.” For years, the CDC had set definitions for vaccination/vaccine that discussed immunity. This all changed on September 1, 2021.
The prior CDC Definitions of Vaccine and Vaccination (August 26, 2021):
Vaccine: A product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but can also be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.
Vaccination: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.
The CDC Definitions of Vaccine and Vaccination since September 1, 2021:
Vaccine: A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases. Vaccines are usually administered through needle injections, but some can be administered by mouth or sprayed into the nose.
Vaccine: The act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection from a specific disease.
This caused quite the controversy. Representative Paul [sic] Massie was among the first to observe the change, noting the definition went from “immunity” to “protection”.
Check out @CDCgov’s evolving definition of “vaccination.” They’ve been busy at the Ministry of Truth: pic.twitter.com/4k2xf8rvsL
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 8, 2021
This all caused quite a stir back in September, prompting speculation about why they did it. Most of the speculation turned out to be right, as we now know thanks to the documents obtained by Technofog:
CDC emails we obtained via the Freedom of Information Act reveal CDC concerns with how the COVID-19 vaccines didn’t match the CDC’s own definition of “vaccine”/“vaccination”. It was the CDC’s Ministry of Truth hard at work in the face of legitimate public questions.
In one August 2021 e-mail, a CDC employee cited to complaints that “Right-wing covid-19 denies are using your ‘vaccine’ definition to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines…”
After taking some suggestions, the CDC’s Lead Health Communication Specialist went up the food chain to propose changes to the definitions: “I need to update this page Immunization Basics | CDC since these definitions are outdated and being used by some to say COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.”
Getting no response, there was a follow-up e-mail a week later: “The definition of vaccine we have posted is problematic and people are using it to claim the COVID-19 vaccine is not a vaccine based on our own definition.”
The change of the “vaccination” definition was eventually approved on August 31. The next day, on September 1, they approved the change to the “vaccine” definition from discussing immunity to protection (seen below).
Preplanned Poorly
The two stories above tell us a pair of different narratives were in play. First, this was all likely planned out well ahead of time by some among the powers-that-be who realized that they needed to push mRNA technology in order to achieve their nefarious goals. Second, those who were charged with implementing the process did not take care to fully appreciate the response that would come from their shenanigans.
It seems to be a matter of the top not caring how the bottom fulfills their responsibilities as long as it gets done in the end. This demonstrates clear arrogance from the top, the globalist elites who see the world as theirs and the rest of us are just temporary residents subject to their whims. But the masses are starting to rise up against their tyranny, leaving the minions who are delivering on the plan scrambling for support.
Everyone has a breaking point when the truth finally creeps into their conscious minds. The scam is all so obvious to many of us, but unfortunately it seems the majority are still asleep, willfully complying with their masters to maintain a semblance of normalcy today in exchange for their blood tomorrow. We need to continue hammering home the truth until we reach a tipping point of awareness.
JD Rucker – EIC
